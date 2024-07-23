Hot topics

With streaming devices getting less popular these days, Google has also refreshed its Chromecast catalog less frequently, especially when it comes to its TV sticks and dongles. However, early reports hinted at Google planning to introduce a new Chromecast with Google TV this year. In fact, this device has allegedly leaked, revealing a massive design change and a new moniker.

News outlet 9to5Google obtained an official-looking marketing image of the alleged next-gen Chromecast with Google TV that is now dubbed Google TV Streamer, which is a surprising choice as the Chromecast brand is completely ditched. Perhaps this could signal how the company will adopt a similar approach on its other Chrome-labeled devices.

No more dongle-like shape for Google's next TV streamer?

Besides the name, the device was showcased to feature a completely new design and form factor compared to its predecessor with a dongle. The all-new form factor resembles a flat charging pad with an incline or a shrunken charging Pixel Tablet speaker dock.

Google TV Streamer sans the Chromecast name
Google's TV Streamer device leaked with all-new design / © 9to5Google

It is also possible the design change will accommodate new functionalities to the device like allowing one to tap on the top of the device for pairing purposes as seen when it is placed on a table. However, it won't be shocking if the flat top will support wireless charging capability, although this is highly speculative.

Further inspection also saw two cables connected behind the Google TV Streamer, where one could be the power supply and the other for the HDMI snaking out to the TV or monitor.

Updated Google TV remote controller

The new Google TV device was also paired with a new remote controller. The latter could be seen with a different layout from the existing Chromecast remote. Essentially, both home and assistant buttons have swapped places and the mute button was replaced by a volume rocker.

Although both the remote and the streamer come with cream or porcelain finishes, other colorways could also be offered.

There was no mention of when we should expect the Google TV Streamer be officially unveiled or available in stores. Based on this development, it's safe to say a second-half launch window in 2024 is on the cards.

Do you dig the overhauled form factor of the new Google TV device? What do you think of the shape's new purpose? We want to hear your thoughts.

Source: 9to5Google

