Funny Google Translate tricks you can try in 2021!

Google Translate has been around for a really long time now. And while there is no denying that it can be of massive help did you know it has a humorous side to it as well? In fact, over the years, many people have discovered several ways in which Google Translate can be used to tickle your funny bone.

While there were several funny Google Translate tricks in the past, many of them were the result of errors and algorithm issues. More than a decade since the arrival of Google Translate, however, many of these older tricks have been 'fixed' as the algorithm got more accurate over time.

But then there are some old ones that haven't been fixed yet - and we will start with one right away!

Google Translate still has issues with Thai

One example of an old Google Translate trick that to this day, in 2021, hasn't been fixed is when you use Google Translate to translate a series of long Thai characters. You can try this trick right now by clicking this link. The final translation has absolutely nothing to do with the text. "Business Hospital", like really?!

Google Translate can do any accent you want

Did you know that Google Translate is pretty awesome at doing fairly accurate (and sometimes stereotypical) voice accents? This is actually quite simple to do. Just type in a text or sentence you want Google Translate to "say" to you and choose a source language of your choice.

For example, type in "What the hell is going on" by going to Google Translate, select the source language as Italian (or any language of your choice!) and then hit the 'speaker' icon. You will now hear Google Translate say the sentence out loud in an Italian accent. I am more in love with how the French Google Translate lady sounds! Of course, this trick doesn't work well with languages that aren't too well known for their accents or have totally different sounds.

Hit the speaker icon and hear Google Translate do great accent impressions! / © NextPit

If you are in the mood for even more fun, why not try out some famous tongue twisters from English and try listening to them in various accents!

I would start with:

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck,

If a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Trust me, it's hilarious!

Make Google Translate say anything you want

Let's say you're bored at work but have limited access to hilariously awesome sites like ours. What can you do to pass the time? Why not try entering some gibberish into Google Translate and seeing what kind of noises your computer makes. It's fun! It's stupid! And this has been done to death a gazillion times and yet, it continues to be as funny it used to be a decade ago!

Google Translate Memes are a thing

Note that some of these "tricks" won't work anymore but not too lag ago, Google Translate memes were a thing and social media was lit with several posts from people who posted results of hilarious Google Translate fails.

For the uninitiated, what people did back then was to open a Google Translate page and choose a great moment in pop culture and pull out an iconic line from it and let Google read it in both English and the translated language. You can listen to a few examples here, and here.

Do you have any other examples of fun Google translations or Google translate jokes that we might have missed in this list? Do let us know in the comments section below! In fact, our comments section already does have a few funny tricks - but then some of these are really old and may not work in 2021.

But why not give it a try?

This article was last updated in April 2021. Older comments have been retained.