Funny Google Translate tricks you can try in 2021!
Google Translate has been around for a really long time now. And while there is no denying that it can be of massive help did you know it has a humorous side to it as well? In fact, over the years, many people have discovered several ways in which Google Translate can be used to tickle your funny bone.
While there were several funny Google Translate tricks in the past, many of them were the result of errors and algorithm issues. More than a decade since the arrival of Google Translate, however, many of these older tricks have been 'fixed' as the algorithm got more accurate over time.
But then there are some old ones that haven't been fixed yet - and we will start with one right away!
Google Translate still has issues with Thai
One example of an old Google Translate trick that to this day, in 2021, hasn't been fixed is when you use Google Translate to translate a series of long Thai characters. You can try this trick right now by clicking this link. The final translation has absolutely nothing to do with the text. "Business Hospital", like really?!
Google Translate can do any accent you want
Did you know that Google Translate is pretty awesome at doing fairly accurate (and sometimes stereotypical) voice accents? This is actually quite simple to do. Just type in a text or sentence you want Google Translate to "say" to you and choose a source language of your choice.
For example, type in "What the hell is going on" by going to Google Translate, select the source language as Italian (or any language of your choice!) and then hit the 'speaker' icon. You will now hear Google Translate say the sentence out loud in an Italian accent. I am more in love with how the French Google Translate lady sounds! Of course, this trick doesn't work well with languages that aren't too well known for their accents or have totally different sounds.
If you are in the mood for even more fun, why not try out some famous tongue twisters from English and try listening to them in various accents!
I would start with:
How much wood would a woodchuck chuck,
If a woodchuck could chuck wood?
Trust me, it's hilarious!
Make Google Translate say anything you want
Let's say you're bored at work but have limited access to hilariously awesome sites like ours. What can you do to pass the time? Why not try entering some gibberish into Google Translate and seeing what kind of noises your computer makes. It's fun! It's stupid! And this has been done to death a gazillion times and yet, it continues to be as funny it used to be a decade ago!
Google Translate Memes are a thing
Note that some of these "tricks" won't work anymore but not too lag ago, Google Translate memes were a thing and social media was lit with several posts from people who posted results of hilarious Google Translate fails.
For the uninitiated, what people did back then was to open a Google Translate page and choose a great moment in pop culture and pull out an iconic line from it and let Google read it in both English and the translated language. You can listen to a few examples here, and here.
Do you have any other examples of fun Google translations or Google translate jokes that we might have missed in this list? Do let us know in the comments section below! In fact, our comments section already does have a few funny tricks - but then some of these are really old and may not work in 2021.
But why not give it a try?
This article was last updated in April 2021. Older comments have been retained.
63 comments
Stay At Home Mom From New York Shared Her Secret On How She Was Able To Rake In $1500 Weekly From Online Work Just 3 Weeks After Losing Her Old Job...
Read More...... Paycash1.com
Stay At Home Mom From New York Shared Her Secret On How She Was Able To Rake In $1500 Weekly From Online Work Just 3 Weeks After Losing Her Old Job...
Read More......JOBS82.com
Do Latin then spam vvvvvvvvvvvvvvv many times then play the sound
do ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh in english
Copy and paste ksaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkklllllllllllllllllllll in English to Icelandic sounds like a dyeing horse. Oh, and listen to it in Icelandic.
copy annd paste this aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaf
Type 'лигачу' into latvian, it will go on for some time.
It goes on for like 8 ish seconds and I was playing it in class
Translate anything into latvian, and let google translate say the latvian. It will sound like a robot.
Try putting "ke" over and over, no spaces or caps, from detect language to English, it's hilarious!
Try putting "ke" over and over, no spaces and no caps, it says some pretty wild and funny stuff.
try lolololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololo in icelandic sounds like an airplane but really funny at the end
try 88888888888888888888888 in english XD... listen carefully in the beginning! XD
Sounds like someone sleepy and drunk.
If you spam 88888888888888888888888 a lot of times it sounds like its saying data base.
copy and paste this:adooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaaadooadaa. English-Icelandic. It should lag a bit. The lag is what makes it work tho. It will sound like a echo or bass boosted! Its either that my computer is doodoo or its an actual thing
Here's a trick, it sorta weird...
make the screen Bulgarian to English
type "neucha" or "neuc" in the place it says Bulgarian...
copy and paste neucha and/or neuc.
The Bee Movie Intro from IGBO to English
If you copy and paste this, "how. how how. ha ha haha a a a a a a ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh." in Icelandic, it will make an excellent bass drop! Try it!
if you hold down h for long, it starts to sound like j