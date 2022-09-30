End of Stadia: Google to shut down its cloud gaming platform

Not even three full years after the launch, Google shuts down its cloud gaming platform. The search giant revealed that Stadia is indefinitely ending in January 2023. Until then, users can continue to play all available game titles while most of the hardware and in-game purchases will be refunded.

TL;DR

Google to shut down Stadia for good in January 2023

Many game and hardware purchases are to be refunded

Logitech and Razer announcing their respective handheld gaming consoles

Stadia Manager and Google's Vice President Phil Harris has personally announced the decision to shut down Stadia. He also confirmed that the reason for ending Stadia is primarily based on the low user growth. The company missing its user count targets early last year may be one of the key factors that helped Google decide to finally put a lid on Stadia.

Google offers refund for Stadia purchases

Google does not want a bitter parting with its gamers. It says that they are refunding all game purchases including hardware, DLC and game add-ons. However, Stadia Pro subscriptions and controllers acquired from physical stores will be excluded from the reimbursement program. Google adds that existing users can access Stadia until January 18 of next year for free.

Stadia is based on the company's cloud streaming service. It works through monthly subscriptions where dozens of games are offered free or be bought individually. The great idea behind Stadia is that—just like with other cloud gaming services—you can play on pretty much any slightly capable machine that has a screen, ranging from Android devices to laptops. The online gaming platform even supports 4K resolution, HDR plus, and 5.1 surround audio.

What's next for Google's gaming foray?

Google specified that its Stadia team will be redistributed across the different departments. They also intend to integrate Stadia's technologies with its other services like YouTube and Google Play.

Despite Google giving up on Stadia, some other notable names are just starting to bet on cloud gaming. Logitech recently launched its G Cloud Gaming Handheld while Razer has teamed up with Verizon and Qualcomm for the Razer Edge 5G handheld console.