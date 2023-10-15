Google Pixel Watch 2 Might Be Better Against Screen Cracks

The Pixel Watch 2 retains the domed glass design of its predecessor. However, this design is more prone to damage. Although many anticipated Google to enhance the glass protection, they chose to stick with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Google claims this version is more durable than the previous one. So, how can they make this claim?

How is the Google Pixel Watch 2 more durable with the same glass protection?

While Google hasn't exactly revealed the reason, the answer could be that the Pixel Watch 2 (review) is using a new domed cover glass, which has been redesigned and different compared to the previous Pixel Watch's glass. So, it is possible that Google actually requested Corning for some refinements on the glass structure of its Pixel Watch 2 after all.

In addition to the likelihood of a new custom cover glass, the Pixel Watch 2's chassis is now made of aluminum. The new material is lighter than the stainless steel on the Pixel Watch, making the accidental impact less severe due to having less mass. But then again, stainless steel is supposed to be more solid or harder than aluminum, right?

Google Pixel Watch 2 (left) features aluminum with a “more durable” domed glass over the Pixel Watch 1 (right). / © nextpit

In this case, there are quite noticeable changes to the smartwatch's exterior. When putting the two Pixel Watch models, the spaces around the wristband provision are wider on the Pixel Watch 2 and the digital crown is slightly housed lower and occupying more of the bottom chassis, possibly adding some robustness overall.

Regardless of our assumptions, there are surely reasons to back Google's claim with the Pixel Watch 2's glass being “more durable” though. It's only that time will tell if the new smartwatch is going to last longer than the original Pixel Watch that has been an issue for some users after the lack of repairability option. We will also do our best to add some insights to this in our upcoming review.

Besides, Google is now giving users accidental add-on coverage on the new watch under its Google Preferred Care program. This allows you to replace the smartwatch when it gets damaged or breaks on top of the device warranty.

Google Pixel Watch 2 features and specs

Beyond the design, most of the upgrades on the Pixel Watch 2 are on the health and fitness tracking by having more accurate biometrics sensors paired with a new temperature sensor. Plus, internal hardware is headlined by a faster and more power-efficient Snapdragon W5 chipset.

Furthermore, there are also improvements to the battery with a slightly larger capacity, more optimized wired charging, and the compatibility to use chargers of some Fitbit smartwatches and trackers.

In your opinion, do you think Google should not change the round and convex build of its Pixel Watch line? We are surely eager to hear your answers on this.