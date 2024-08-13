Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Google Pixel Watch 2: Which one should you buy? We dive into Google's latest smartwatch lineup to break down the differences between the Pixel Watch 2 and its successor, the Pixel Watch 3. From new features and performance enhancements to design tweaks and battery life, we write down everything you need to know to decide which watch deserves a spot on your wrist.

Technical Specifications Compared

Product Google Pixel Watch 3 Google Pixel Watch 2 Image Review Not Yet Reviewed Review: Google Pixel Watch 2 Compatibility Android Android Connectivity GPS

GPS + Cellular GPS

GPS + Cellular Size 41 and 45 mm

100% recycled aluminum case 41 mm

100% recycled aluminum case Water resistance rating 50 meters 50 meters Dust resistance certification IP68 - Battery Life Up to 24 hours

Fast charging Up to 24 hours

Fast charging Health and Wellness Blood Oxygen | SpO2

Body temperature variation

ECG app

Heart Rate monitoring

Irregular Heart Rhythm Alerts

Sleep stages

Daily readiness Blood Oxygen | SpO2

Body temperature variation

ECG app

Heart Rate monitoring

Irregular Heart Rhythm Alerts

Sleep stages Fitness tracking Fitbit Premium (paid subscription)

Google Fit

Google Health Connect Fitbit Premium (paid subscription)

Google Fit

Google Health Connect Safety and Emergency Emergency SOS

Fall Detection Emergency SOS

Fall Detection Additional features AoD

Google Assistant integration

Offline Google Maps

Google Wallet

Find my phone

Music Controls

Notifications AoD

Google Assistant integration

Google Wallet

Find my phone

Music Controls

Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch 2: Exploring the New Size Variant

A noteworthy advancement in the Pixel Watch lineup is the introduction of a larger model. The Pixel Watch 3 now offers two sizes: 41 mm and 45 mm, expanding beyond the single 41 mm size of the Pixel Watch 2. The color options remain consistent, with black, silver, gold, and hazel available.

Curiously, the Pixel Watch 3 comes at the same price point, starting at $350 for the Wi-Fi version and $450 for the LTE model. The new 45 mm model can be found for $400 in the standard version and $500 with LTE.

As of this writing, the Pixel Watch 2 retains its launch price of $350. However, this price is likely to decrease in the coming months. Google appears to be maintaining the second-generation model at its original price to make the new variants even more appealing to Pixel fans.

Bluetooth/Wi-Fi LTE Google Pixel Watch 3 41 mm: $350

45 mm: $400 41 mm: $450

45 mm: $500 Google Pixel Watch 2 41 mm: $350 41 mm: $400

The Pixel Watch 3 is available for pre-order today, and it was still unknown when this comparison went online.

The new Pixel Watch 3's colorful wristband lineup. / © Google

Operating System: A Closer Look at Wear OS

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is debuting with Wear OS 5 right out of the box. For those still rocking the Pixel Watch 2, rest assured—it will receive the Wear OS 5 update shortly after, likely by the end of August. This update timeline follows Google's announcement at the 2024 Pixel launch event.

What's particularly exciting about the Pixel Watch 3 is its enhanced integration with Google services and third-party apps. It also boasts improved health-tracking capabilities. New features include the ability to use Google Maps offline and a more optimized Google Assistant integration, making it a significantly more versatile and user-friendly device compared to its predecessor.

I think the Google Pixel Watch 2 can easily be mistaken by the new generation, don't you think? / © nextpit

Both devices are compatible with most smartphones running Android 9.0 or higher. To fully utilize their features, you'll need a Google account and the Google Pixel Watch app. This setup ensures seamless integration and access to all open functionalities.

Just like last year's model, unlocking the full potential of the Pixel Watches requires a Fitbit Premium subscription. This subscription grants access to an extensive range of features and advanced health insights, ensuring you get the most out of your device.

These are some user interface characteristics of the Google Pixel Watch 3: Readiness, Live Nest Cam, and Astro photo shortcuts. / © Google

Hardware: Same SoC, Same sensors

I’m not typically one to dive into the technical details of smartwatch chips, as real-life performance often speaks louder than specs. However, for the sake of this comparison, here we go. The Pixel Watch 3 is powered by the Qualcomm SW5100 with a Cortex M33 coprocessor—the same chip found in its predecessor.

Qualcomm's product brief highlights the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 wearable platform’s ultra-low power consumption, which extends battery life. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, this translated to smooth performance and adequate battery life for daily use. However, the charging process is somewhat lacking, with no wireless charging support.

This new iteration doesn’t introduce new sensors but continues to support advanced health and fitness tracking, including sleep and heart rate monitoring. The SW5100 also offers seamless Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Ultra-wideband (UWB) and advanced location tracking through multi-GNSS support.

Google upgraded the biometric sensors with the Pixel Watch 2 last year, so for 2024, the company decided to keep them unchanged in the Pixel Watch 3. / © nextpit

Is it a drawback that Google didn’t upgrade the processor? On paper, it may seem like it might be, but given the limited additions in the new models, overall performance should remain the same, with probably no improvements in power efficiency—which I think could be a problem here.

Google claims the Watch 3 battery lasts up to 24 hours with Always-on-Display (AoD) active and up to 36 hours in extreme energy mode. The 41 mm model has a 307 mAh battery, while the 45 mm model boasts 420 mAh. This performance mirrors last year's model, offering a full day's usage.

Furthermore, while the display appears similar at first glance, the Pixel Watch 3 introduces a noteworthy upgrade. It features an AMOLED-LTPO display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1 to 60 Hz, enhancing responsiveness. The Pixel Watch 3 also doubles the peak brightness from 1000 nits on the Watch 2 to 2000 nits, making it significantly easier to view in bright sunlight.

The Pixel Watch 3 features a peak brightness of 2000 nits, which makes it easier to view in bright sunlight. / © Google

Memory-wise, both watches feature 32 GB eMMC-Flash storage and 2 GB SDRAM, offering ample space for standalone music during workouts.

Finally, both models include extensive tracking functions for various sports, ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management, and more. Google leverages skin temperature and subtle sweat changes to gauge stress levels and provide a Daily Readiness score.

Conclusion

Based on the specifications and our experience with the previous model, the Pixel Watch 3 is a modest upgrade over the Pixel Watch 2, primarily introducing a new size variant. It offers a more refined Wear OS experience and better integration with Google's ecosystem, but these improvements are expected to reach the Pixel Watch 2 through a software update.

Pricing remains consistent with the previous series, making it an attractive option for new buyers. If you've been waiting for a larger model, the 45 mm version is now available.

However, if you're undecided about upgrading to the Pixel Watch 3, it might be worth waiting for our full review in a couple of weeks. Hardware is crucial, but only daily usage reveals the true potential of a smartwatch.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the Pixel Watch 3. Do you consider it an upgrade over the Pixel Watch 2? Would you switch to the new model, or wait for the next big thing from Google in wearables? Share your opinions in the comments below.