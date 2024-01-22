Google's Pixel Watch 3 (Pro) May Gain Bigger Display and Battery

With a faster processor and improved sensors, Google's Pixel Watch 2 (review) was considerably a welcome update over the original Pixel Watch. However, the smartwatch's round build has been unchanged, with a 1.2-inch screen in a 41 mm case size that some fans gripe as miniscule. Google is now rumored to bring two variants of the Pixel Watch 3, and that may include one with a bigger display.

Google Pixel Watch 3's bigger display and battery

As cited by 9to5Google's unnamed source, it is alleged that Google is launching the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes later this year, which will add a new option with a larger display. There are no details what are the exact screen radius or dimensions of the larger Pixel Watch 3. However, the internet search giant should likely keep the 41 mm as the smaller option.

And while it remains speculative, the bigger Google Pixel Watch 3 may also bring a larger battery capacity to compensate for increased viewing estate and possibly with a higher display resolution. More importantly, a bigger cell is an expected solution given the short battery life is one of the biggest shortcomings of the two Pixel Watch generations.

Google has improved the charging puck on the Pixel Watch 2, which now uses the same connectors as Fitbit's wearable, but quick charging is still missing / © nextpit

Besides the display and battery, we just don't know if there are other notable differences in specs and functions, that would make it a more capable smartwatch apart from the size.

Will it be called the Google Pixel Watch 3 Pro?

At the same time, it's unclear how this new Pixel Watch 3 variant will be called. But with the current naming convention of Google's Pixel devices, a Pixel Watch 3 Pro is a fitting choice, although we're not heavily betting on it if there are no distinguishable features in tow besides the footprint.

Google could announce the new Pixel Watch 3 in October, which is the same timing the Pixel 9 would debut. Interestingly, we might get surprises in the upcoming Google I/O where Android 15 and the mid-range Pixel 8a will take center stage. Going forward, we should hear more details uncover about the smartwatch lineup.

What other features or changes do you want to see on Google's Pixel Watch 3? Would you wish Google adding more safety features?