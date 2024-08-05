Apart from the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro that are going to be announced at the Made by Google event next week , the Pixel Watch 3 will also be tagging along. Ahead of the launch, the next-gen smartwatch has been seemingly leaked, showcasing the long-rumored new size variant and brand-new tracking features.

A purported promotional Google Pixel Watch 3 video has been published by outlet 91 Mobiles in collaboration with prolific leaker On Leaks. The material further confirms the existence of the enlarged Pixel Watch 3 model which will come in 45 mm in addition to the 41 mm case option.

Unchanged design, but better display in the Pixel Watch 3

The clip also shows that the Pixel Watch 3 lineup will feature the same round smartwatch form with curved glass on top from the predecessor. But what's noticeably changed here are the bezels on each model that are thinner. This will also likely result in larger touch display estates, although it's clear to what extent.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 in its 41 mm and 45 mm sizes / © 91 Mobiles / On Leaks

In the previous leak, it was described the Pixel Watch 3 will feature a brighter “Actua” OLED display with a peak brightness at 2,000 nits. The Pixel Watch 3 will also arrive in black, silver, and gold cases paired with a new pink wristband colorway for the 41 mm size. And similar to the Pixel Watch 2 (review), Google should offer replacement watch bands to the Pixel Watch 3.

New fitness tracking features on the Pixel Watch 3

In addition to exterior, a few wellness features were mentioned, too. Accordingly, the Pixel Watch 3 will debut with Cardio Load, which could be equivalent to Readiness Score in Fitbit's smartwatches, as well as Morning Brief and real-time coaching for runs that guides you in beating your personal's best.

Google Pixel Watch 3's new fitness features / © 91 Mobiles / On Leaks

Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch 3 will offer the same 24-hour battery from the Pixel Watch 2, but the smaller model is touted to bring 20 percent faster charging speed.

The same source said Google will price the GPS-only Pixel Watch 3 for $349 (41 mm) and $399 (45 mm) while the cellular version of either model will cost $100 more.

What are your thoughts on these Pixel Watch 3 changes and refinements? Do these make the upcoming smartwatch a better upgrade from the original Pixel Watch rather than the Pixel Watch 2? Let us know in the comments.