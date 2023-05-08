Google's Pixel Tablet Leaked Specs Show Stylus Compability

The Google Pixel Tablet was first teased last year. In the months that followed, Google has kept mum about most of the tablet specs. Now, a couple of days before the I/O 2023, where the search giant is expected to fully announce the Pixel Tablet, an accidental listing has outed the key details of the slab including the stylus compatibility, pricing, and release date.

The finding was shared on Reddit, where some users spotted an early Amazon listing of the Pixel Tablet in Japan. The post, which has been seemingly removed, indicated that the device will be released in the country on June 20 along with a $590 (¥79,800 / €530) price tag for the 8+128 GB model. Interestingly, this is also cheaper compared to the European pricing ranging from €600 to €650 that was reported last month.

Google Pixel Tablet specs and stylus support

In addition to the cost, specifications of the tablet were revealed, which lined up with the previous leaks. Evidently, the device is going to sport an 11-inch LCD screen with 500 nits brightness and 2560×1600 resolution. Users will be able to pair the Pixel Tablet with third-party styluses through USI 2.0 support, although it's unclear if Google is going to introduce its official Pixel pen similar to the OnePlus Pad's Stylo.

Google Pixel Tablet's specs revealed on Amazon Japan listing. / © NextPit

Furthermore, the Pixel Tablet will feature an 8 MP camera positioned each on the front and rear and capable of up to 1080p video recording. At the same time, the Google slab has an array of connectivity that consists of UWB (ultrawide band) for its Fast Pair, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C 3.2 interface, and a 4-pin connector for the Pixel Charging Speaker dock. There are also three built-in mics, suggesting of extensive smart home-based features.

Google's I/O 2023 will kick off on May 10. The highlight of the conference is the company's Android 14 OS, but the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a could likely be announced alongside the Pixel Tablet as well.

What are your thoughts on the specs and cost of the Google Pixel Tablet? Is the search giant's first Pixel slate worth it? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section.