Google Pixel Tablet (Finally) Launched: Hybrid Tablet-Smart Display

Its has been almost a year since Google mentioned the Pixel Tablet on the I/O 2022 stage and it is finally official. The flagship Android tablet was launched in the 2023 edition of the same event. And as previewed by Google—and in true Pixel fashion, leaks—the Pixel Tablet is not only a tablet but also a smart display with the included dock.

In a tough market dominated by the iPad, Google apparently is avoiding going head-to-head with the Apple juggernaut, while at the same time leveraging its strengths in the smart home and digital assistant markets. And that puts the Pixel Tablet in direct competition with Amazon's Echo Show devices.

The charging dock has built-in speakers and transforms the tablet into a smart display. / © Google

The Pixel Tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 processor found in the Pixel 7 smartphones, once again paired with the Titan M2 security chip. Expect the same AI processing for voice recognition, image processing, and effects like blurring backgrounds in photos and, especially, during voice calls using the integrated 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Content is displayed on the 11-inch LCD screen, and besides video chats, Google is also positioning the Pixel Tablet as an entertainment hub. The tablet includes Chromecast support, so you can beam to it streaming music or video content from your phone.

The optional case has a kickstand. / © Google

To not rely on the included quad side-firing speakers on the tablet, the dock packs additional speakers to offer a more immersive experience. And users can buy extra docks to have the same setup in other rooms. For those worried, it is also possible to charge the Pixel Tablet via USB-C, but Google doesn't include a cable or USB charger in the box.

For the Pixel Tablet, the company says that "more than 50 Google apps" are optimized for the big-screened device, which only serves to highlight the Android tablet's Achilles' Heel. Especially so soon after Apple announced the arrival of its Pro apps to the iPad range.

Charging is done via Pogo pins and doesn't require removing the optional case. The Rose color is US-exclusive. / © Google

In any case, Google fans will be able to buy the Pixel Tablet in the Hazel (gray), Porcelain (white), and Rose colors—the latter exclusively in the US—starting from $499/€679 for the base model with 128 GB of storage space. More details can be found in the specifications table below:

Pure Android Tablet Product Google Pixel Tablet Picture Screen 10.95'' LCD 2560 x 1600 pixels SoC Google Tensor G2 RAM 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 ROM Expandable storage ❌ OS Android 13

5 years of updates Camera 8 MP, f/2.0 aperture Selfie 8 MP, f/2.0 aperture Battery 27 watt-hour

15 W charging with the included dock Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 / UWB Audio Quad speakers Colors Porcelain, Hazel

Rose (US only) Dimensions and weight 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 in, 17.4 oz

165 x 71 x 8.3 mm, 493 g

Do you think the Pixel Tablet was worth the 1-year wait? Can it challenge product lines like the iPad, Galaxy Tab, or even Amazon's Fire Tablets? Share your opinions in the comments below!