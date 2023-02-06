Google fans should not miss this: Pixel devices are up to 33% cheaper right now

Google is turning February like it's a special month for the Pixel brand. The search giant is running big Amazon sales with up to $150 savings across the entire Pixel range right from the mid-range Pixel 6a and flagship Pixel 7 (Pro) up to the latest Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch .

Depending on which item you're planning to grab, you can score up to 33 percent discount. However, the biggest price reductions go to the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 Pro that are $150 cheaper than their original prices. On the other hand, the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A are discounted between 20 to 25 percent off.

Google's mid-range Pixel 6a is back to its best price

If you're hunting for one of the best Android mid-rangers, the Pixel 6a (review) is now back to its rare price of $299. That's down $150 from the usual cost of $449, making the device a more favorable choice over other alternatives in its class. All attractive three colors are offered and regardless of the paint job, you will be getting a modest 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB on-board storage.

Given the Pixel 6a has a snappy Tensor chipset and reliable cameras assisted by Google's software expertise, it's a recommended Android phone for those looking for a mid-range package at a budget price. Lastly, the device gets multiple years of Android upgrades like its Pixel flagship counterparts.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro Design / © NextPit

Best high-end camera phones that Google has ever made

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also return to their lowest recorded retail costs. Google's smaller Pixel 7 with 128GB storage is available for $499 which is $100 cheaper. Similarly, the device's 256 GB variant is listed for $599 and in all colors.

The bigger Pixel 7 Pro (review) is now down big time to $749 or equivalent to a 17 percent discount. Opting for the Pixel 7 Pro lands you a faster display, bigger battery, and extra telephoto sensor. Meanwhile, the 256GB option at $849 receives the same huge $150 off.

The Pixel pair arrived with solid upgrades. Both handsets are powered by the Tensor G2 chipset that touts AI improvements and more efficient performance. More than these, the cameras of either shooter are better than their predecessors and can easily outmatch most competitors.

The display of the Pixel Watch makes a good impression in the first hands-on. / © NextPit

Pixel-branded wearables are crazily cheaper today

Google is giving its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, a generous $50 price drop for the Wi-Fi and LTE models. The feature-rich wearable has an ECG function and is planned to receive Fitbit's irregular heart rate rhythm. Besides health and fitness tracking, it also boasts a premium round design and water-resistant rating.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro (review) headphones with active noise-canceling capability are notably on sale with 25 percent off, putting the pair of buds at $149. The in-ear wireless earbuds come with impressive battery life on top of Qi wireless charging support.

If you prefer a cheaper take to the Pro, the Pixel Buds A earbuds ship with the company's adaptive sound feature that intelligently adjusts the volume for you. The pair also have decent battery life and the same water-proofing as the Pro in-ears. For a limited time, the Pixel Buds A are down to $79 or a solid 20 percent savings.