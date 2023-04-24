Google's Pixel Fold and Its Thick Bezels are Exposed in a Video

A handful of Google Pixel Fold details, including the price and water-resistant certification , have already been leaked a few weeks before it is expected to be unveiled. Over the weekend, a new video clip of the alleged foldable phone has been shared, revealing how an actual unit with its thick bezels could possibly look like.

Developer and frequent leaker Kuba Wojciechowski shared a clip where it showed a foldable resembling the Pixel Fold we've seen in early rendered pictures. There were no visible and discerning markings to verify if the device in question was Google's foldable, but the source eventually confirmed it through a follow-up tweet and later to The Verge that it's indeed the actual Pixel Fold.

Now, if we focus on the main display, it shows the folding panel will be wrapped with prominent and thick bezels. Evidently, the inner selfie camera and what appears some set of sensors are housed along the bezel. In addition, the hinges appear rather exposed for both top and bottom section, further reiterating the renders.

An alleged picture of the Google Pixel Fold with its chunky bezels. / © Twitter/u/Za_Raczke

We were also given a glimpse at the cover display. However, it's hard to distinguish anything from it aside from the front camera in a punch hole cutout and the shorter but wider aspect ratio compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

At the same time, it is unclear if the unit previewed is a prototype version given the blurred out main display and non-working cover display. Regardless, it's very unlikely that there will be differences between this and with the final model which will be unveiled next month and tipped to cost $1799 a pop.

Google Pixel Fold price

Beyond the Pixel Fold, Google is set to unveil the Pixel 7a at its I/O Developer Conference. The search giant will also preview Android 14 OS before it is released to developers in the same month.

What do you think of the design of the Google Pixel Fold if it is indeed the device disclosed in the video? Would you prefer its form and design over other foldable alternatives in the market? Tell us in the comments.