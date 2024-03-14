Google's Pixel Fold 2 May Outclass Its Major Rivals in Size

The Pixel Fold (review) is Google's first book-style foldable smartphone which featured a quite unique ratio and smaller size compared to alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the new OnePlus Open. However, it now appears Google will switch to an even bigger footprint with the Pixel Fold 2 this year.

Google Pixel Fold 2 could get a strong resemblance to the OnePlus Open

While the Pixel Fold 2 design and key specs were allegedly published before, there is now a notable change that affects the device's form, at least with the display sizing. According to consultant and leaker Ross Young, the anticipated screen estate measurements shared earlier were a little off compared to the final sizes, and said that the second-gen Pixel foldable will feature even wider displays.

Young listed that the Pixel Fold 2 boasts a main display at exactly 8.02-inch wide while the cover display is tipping at 6.29-inch diagonally. Along with the sizes, the source didn't divulge on the shapes of these displays. But he added that the main screen has a “close” square ratio and the secondary is noticeably as wide as the front display of the current Pixel Fold.

Google's Pixel Fold 2 design based on renders. The foldable is shown with a taller form and larger displays. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

Based on these details and with what we know, the Pixel Fold 2 is shaping up to follow the footprint of the OnePlus Open (review) with a 6.3-inch outside panel and 7.8-inch main panel rather than the Galaxy Z Fold 5's (review) taller and narrower ratio.

Will Google Pixel Fold 2 release be delayed?

In addition, it was mentioned that the production of panels for the Pixel Fold 2 is set to begin in April. The timing only suggests that the expected launch date of the handset could be pushed back, supporting the earlier claim that Google is delaying the Pixel Fold 2 launch.

It also gives weight to the possibility of the device equipped with a Tensor G4 chip if indeed it will arrive at a later date than the usual May or June window during Google's I/O 2024 conference. Hence, it is expected the Pixel Fold 2 will be made official alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro around in fall.

As for other changes in the Pixel Fold 2, a live hands-on shot of the foldable revealed a revamped camera island on the rear. Google seems to incorporate a new type of hinge as well and that could result for the said dramatic iteration on the display panels. Plus, a repositioned inner selfie camera in punch hole layout is likely in tow.

Software-wise, the upcoming Pixel Fold 2 should boot on the latest Android 15 OS and enlist new on-device generative AI capabilities.

Which current foldable form do you prefer to use? Would you think an enlarged Pixel Fold 2 will add more usability? We're eager to hear your opinion.