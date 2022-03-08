Google's March feature drop brings new features to Pixel phones

Google has provided a new feature drop for its Pixel devices. The smartphones get new features like Night-Sight for Snapchat or subtitles for video calls. However, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will receive the update a bit later than the predecessor models.

TL;DR

New Android feature drop released for Pixel smartphones.

Newest models will receive the update in the course of March 2022.

Among other things, a night vision feature for Snapchat and subtitles for video calls.

Google has introduced new features for its Pixel smartphones. With this latest pack, the company now published the tenth feature drop in total, in which they add new features to the devices, most of which will be exclusive to Pixel phones for a long time.

Owners with a Google Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 4a (5G) and the Google Pixel 5 can already download the update. Some features will be exclusive to the latest models, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, the update for the 2021 models will only be made available later in March.

These are the new functions of the feature drop

One of these exclusive features is the subtitle function for calls and video conferences. Especially for people who can't speak and usually talk via chat, this is an interesting new feature. With the option, the typed text is displayed like a subtitle in a movie and read out loud at the same time.

While the text is read out, you are muted! / © Google

Other exclusive changes for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro apply the Night-Sight in Snapchat, which now gives you better quality for night shots in the app. Google also wants to get in on this year's night photography theme. The live translator also gets more language options including Spanish, French, and Italian in real-time. The Recorder app can also now transcribe your text into Spanish and Italian.

Another innovation that affects all Pixel devices changes the smartphone's home and lock screen. New widgets can display the current battery level of your Bluetooth headphones, among other things. You will also get a message to turn off your alarm clock if there is a holiday the next day. This should be really useful for many so that they don't have to get up at 5 a.m. unintentionally on Easter.

You can also perform YouTube watch parties with all Pixel models via the feature drop. Normally, you need a third-party app for this, but that is no longer necessary. The final new feature for all devices is the ability to call out voice commands in French, Spanish, and Italian to your Google Assistant.

The subtitle feature in particular should be a real relief for some. With the night vision update, Google joins this year's trend of night photography and follows companies like Samsung or OPPO. However, it remains to be seen when the update for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be released.

