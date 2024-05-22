Hot topics

The past few weeks have seen an extensive leak of the Google Pixel 9 series, and it seems it doesn't stop from there. After the live images of the Pixel 9 trio have been published, now, the colorways of these smartphones are revealed through leaked wallpapers.

Outlet Android Authority has gotten hold of the alleged new abstract of “swirling florals” wallpapers that come in four shades and will be debuting with the Pixel 9. Based from the materials, it is also hinted these shades will be offered in the actual finishes for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (XL).

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (XL) colors

Namely, the shades of Pixel 9 wallpapers are labeled as jade, obsidian (black), peony (peach/pink) and porcelain (gold). Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will come in hazel, obsidian, rose, and porcelain. It should be noted these are familiar colors, with the jade being the new one. It also confirms the blue option is ditched.

Apart from the three flagship brick smartphones, the colors for the Pixel Fold 2, which is dubbed as the Pixel 9 Fold, are detailed as well. Accordingly, the successor to the Pixel Fold (review) will only be available in two colors: obsidian and porcelain.

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL sized up / © Rozetked

Keep in mind, that these colors aren't verified yet as per the publication, so the final options might still change. At the same time, the colors could be depicted differently in the actual devices when compared to the Pixel 8 (review) and previous models in the same color scheme.

From left to right: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 7 Pro
From left to right: Google Pixel 7 (lemongrass), Pixel 8 (porcelain), Pixel 8 Pro (bay blue), and Pixel 7 Pro (snow)/ © nextpit

Besides the colors, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are bringing overhauled design, with a flatter frame, new camera hump, and rounder corners. The Pixel 9 Pro is also sharing a compact form as the Pixel 9 while the Pixel 9 Pro XL will remain the largest entry from the catalog. The three should be powered by the Tensor G4 chip.

Elsewhere, the cameras in the Pixel 9 trio are shaping up to be unchanged, with the same sensors and optics from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to be utilized.

What are your thoughts in these possible Pixel 9 shades? Which is your top pick? Let us in the comment section.

Source: Android Authority

