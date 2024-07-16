Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9 series at a Made by Google event next month. In line with that, we're seeing more information being revealed about the flagship phone range ahead of the launch. The latest suggests that the Pixel 9 will feature a new advanced wireless technology already found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

With less than a month from the event, Pixel 9 has starred and passed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As spotted by the 9to5Google, the entire slate has been certified at the agency, and along with certifications, it also showcases key connectivity features in these devices.

As seen in the labels, the Pixel 9 which comes in four models (standard, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold) will feature the usual suite of connectivity. This includes a 5G mmWave to a couple of models, perhaps the Pixel 9 Pro duo, as well as Bluetooth, UWB, and Thread to the whole lineup.

Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL sized up / © Rozetked

What's interesting here is that the addition of Thread radio, which is the firs time we've seen in any of Google's Pixel device, although the company has already equipped some of its Nest smart home devices. This also makes the Pixel 9 as the first smartphone from the company to feature the technology.

Apart from the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series, last year's iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) were the first smartphones to include Thread radio. It is expected that the iPhone 16 will also arrive with the same connectivity. So why you should care about Thread?

What are the advantages and uses of Thread?

Basically, Thread is a new mesh network protocol developed for IoT or smart home devices. Matter is a known smart home standard that runs on Thread in addition to supporting Wi-Fi.

As for Google, the presence of Thread in its phones means it is leveraging the technology in a few ways. The most obvious use is to support for existing and upcoming Thread devices, such as smart plugs and bulbs, with the Pixel 9. With a Thread, the Pixel phones will be able to directly control Thread accessories without a dedicated Thread hub or router.

But beyond the use for controlling, Thread has many advantages as a wireless connectivity. For example, the mesh network design of Thread makes it a faster compared to Bluetooth. It also draws less power while the utilization of Internet Protocol (IP) makes it more secure when communicating directly with other Thread devices.

There is a great potential for Thread to be an alternative wireless protocol to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when connecting smartphones to wearables, like a Pixel 9 to a Pixel smartwatch or headphones. However, Thread has certain limitations like having lower data bandwidth. Regardless, Thread is becoming a wireless standard similar to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Google has scheduled the event on August 13 at Google Bay View. In addition to the Pixel 9, the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL could be tagged, too.

Do you think more manufacturers will eventually add Thread radio to its devices? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.