Hot topics

Pixel 9 Could First to Debut with Crucial Satellite Messaging

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Google Pixel 7a Talking
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Since Apple introduced satellite connectivity on iPhones, only a very few Android manufacturers have been able to follow suit. Even so, Google as the Android developer, has only officially added support of satellite-based messaging on Android 15. New findings suggest we won't be waiting for too long to see it trickle to Android devices.

The satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 (review) is integrated with the iMessage on iOS 18 and Emergency SOS service. This allows users to connect with emergency responders when no cellular or Wi-Fi networks are available. It appears Google could be adopting the latter on Android.

As discovered by Android Authority from the decompiled Android 15 Beta 4 update, there are strings that refer to an inactivated feature called Satellite SOS. Further strings specify this would be labeled as Pixel Satellite SOS, although the naming could be adopted differently by Android OEMs.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite
Qualcomm also announces satellite communication feature on its Snapdragon platform / © Qualcomm

The line also describes it as a satellite-based functionality tied to the messaging when used when connecting to emergency services which is how Apple's satellite connectivity worked when it was launched in 2022. Specifically, it requires that the default messaging is set to Google Messages.

Another interesting footnote from the findings is how Google will make the feature free for two years, although it wasn't specified which devices they are referring to.

Which Google Pixel phones could sport satellite connectivity?

Currently, it is presumed Pixel Satellite SOS will be debuting on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro devices through Android 15, which are set to be unveiled on August 13. So why older Pixel models could miss the feature?

It is likely that satellite connectivity will require a dedicated chipset to communicate with low-orbit satellites. Per rumor, the Pixel 9 is tipped to include a Samsung Exynos broadband chip that works with non-terrestrial networks (NTNs). This is a faster and more efficient method compared to the iPhone. Now, it's up to Google which satellite provider they could choose, though.

Are more Android phones getting the feature?

However, it should be noted that Google has been found before to be working on adding T-Mobile's satellite messaging service. Notably, this has an advantage of not requiring any additional hardware to be installed in devices as this relies on true satellite-to-cellular networks. To that end, Google might enable this on a wider list of Pixel devices and even on other Android handsets.

At the same time, the same outlet has also dug up that Samsung is preparing to integrate satellite messaging with its official emergency service and messaging app. But it's still unknown which Galaxy devices are compatible with it.

And as regards with availability of the feature, the roll-out of satellite messaging on Android could become market dependent. Nonetheless, we will soon find out which countries it will be offered first.

Have you been wanting for more manufacturers to add satellite connectivity or messaging on their devices? What are your thoughts on the feature? Share with us in the comments.

Source: Android Authority, Android Authority (2)

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing