Since Apple introduced satellite connectivity on iPhones, only a very few Android manufacturers have been able to follow suit. Even so, Google as the Android developer, has only officially added support of satellite-based messaging on Android 15 . New findings suggest we won't be waiting for too long to see it trickle to Android devices.

The satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 (review) is integrated with the iMessage on iOS 18 and Emergency SOS service. This allows users to connect with emergency responders when no cellular or Wi-Fi networks are available. It appears Google could be adopting the latter on Android.

As discovered by Android Authority from the decompiled Android 15 Beta 4 update, there are strings that refer to an inactivated feature called Satellite SOS. Further strings specify this would be labeled as Pixel Satellite SOS, although the naming could be adopted differently by Android OEMs.

Qualcomm also announces satellite communication feature on its Snapdragon platform / © Qualcomm

The line also describes it as a satellite-based functionality tied to the messaging when used when connecting to emergency services which is how Apple's satellite connectivity worked when it was launched in 2022. Specifically, it requires that the default messaging is set to Google Messages.

Another interesting footnote from the findings is how Google will make the feature free for two years, although it wasn't specified which devices they are referring to.

Which Google Pixel phones could sport satellite connectivity?

Currently, it is presumed Pixel Satellite SOS will be debuting on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro devices through Android 15, which are set to be unveiled on August 13. So why older Pixel models could miss the feature?

It is likely that satellite connectivity will require a dedicated chipset to communicate with low-orbit satellites. Per rumor, the Pixel 9 is tipped to include a Samsung Exynos broadband chip that works with non-terrestrial networks (NTNs). This is a faster and more efficient method compared to the iPhone. Now, it's up to Google which satellite provider they could choose, though.

Are more Android phones getting the feature?

However, it should be noted that Google has been found before to be working on adding T-Mobile's satellite messaging service. Notably, this has an advantage of not requiring any additional hardware to be installed in devices as this relies on true satellite-to-cellular networks. To that end, Google might enable this on a wider list of Pixel devices and even on other Android handsets.

At the same time, the same outlet has also dug up that Samsung is preparing to integrate satellite messaging with its official emergency service and messaging app. But it's still unknown which Galaxy devices are compatible with it.

And as regards with availability of the feature, the roll-out of satellite messaging on Android could become market dependent. Nonetheless, we will soon find out which countries it will be offered first.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

Have you been wanting for more manufacturers to add satellite connectivity or messaging on their devices? What are your thoughts on the feature? Share with us in the comments.