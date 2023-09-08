Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 Officially Revealed via Video

The extensive Pixel leaks we've seen in the recent weeks didn't stop Google from officially revealing its upcoming flagship smartphones ahead of the October 4 launch date . Alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the company also teased the Pixel Watch 2 in a short video and new landing page on the Google Store.

In Google's YouTube channel, a 23-second clip only showed the rear sides of both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but this was enough to confirm past renders and pictures we saw. Both will apparently sport the updated camera visor at the back with a single glass piece and an extra sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro which is believed to a thermometer sensor.

I'm addition, Google is highlighting the new colors for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The smaller flagship was spotted with a peach or rose pink hue and a matte finish on the camera bar. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro has a cream body with a glossy light gold touches on the frame and camera. It is safe to say these are the new paint jobs debuting with the line.

It seems that these were also spotted on the Google Store as well. There is more, though. The handsets were accompanied by an attached image of the alleged Google Pixel Watch 2 with a line that says "Prepare for landing.”. However, it appears that the smartwatch is almost identical to the original Pixel Watch in terms of exterior with the domed glass and stainless-steel dial.

Google reveals the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. / © Google Store

If you were to dive further at the page, Google asks you to subscribe for notifications once the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 break cover next month. There are also pre-order offers for subscribers with October 4 as the slated date.

As for the specifications, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are touted to sport an updated main camera with Night Sight video and new OLED screen panels. The custom Tensor G3 chipset should power the devices that will boot on Android 14.

On the other hand, the Pixel Watch 2 is taking advantage of the more efficient Snapdragon W5 chipset. It is also believed to feature ultra-wideband connectivity for real-time tracking and a variant with aluminum chassis.