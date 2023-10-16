Google Pixel 8 to Gain Lossless USB Audio via Android 14 update

It appears that Google is close to activating lossless audio via USB to its latest Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review) devices. This is after a Google official said that the feature will arrive with the upcoming Android 14 update , though without specifying the exact availability of the feature.

One of the notable additions to Android 14 is support for lossless USB audio. The feature allows users to play music or tracks with uncompressed or CD-like quality directly with compatible headphones and without the use of a 3.5 mm audio jack adapter or DAC (digital to analog converter). Essentially, vocals and instruments should sound clearer compared to compressed formats.

Lossless audio on the Google Pixel 8 (Pro)

In a Reddit post which was spotted by developer Mishaal Rahman, Google's VP of engineering, David Burke has confirmed to one of the users that they plan to add lossless USB audio on the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro later. The exec further said that the feature will “ensure bit perfect audio” that will be comparable to audiophile-level outputs and lossless audio experiences in smartphones.

Google Pixel 8 (left), next to the bigger Google Pixel 8 Pro (right) / © nextpit

More than the Pixel 8, more brands are expected to adopt the technology as it's already built-in in the Android 14 OS. Only that some necessary system layers in the operating will be release later and then OEMs can activate the feature on their devices.

In addition to the capabilities of the Pixel 8 supporting lossless audio, it is necessary for users to connect wired headphones and have readily available file formats or lossless audio providers, such as Apple Music and Tidal. Meanwhile, Spotify is also reported launching its own Hi-Fi tier with 24-bit lossless audio soon.

As for the headphones, some great examples are the new Beats Studio Pro and the Sony WH-1000XM5, though will be needing to connect through the 3.5 mm analog jack on either headphones.

Do you think the Google Pixel 8 will be a great smartphone purchase with the upcoming USB lossless audio feature? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.