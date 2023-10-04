Google Pixel 8 Hands-on: Check Mate Tensor

The Google Pixel 8 was officially launched on October 4, bringing in tow the 2023 Android version update, some design changes, a more powerful processor, an unrivaled long-term support policy, and a price bump. Keep reading to find our first impressions of the new Google Pixel 8 directly from the launch event.

Design and display In general, the Pixel 8 follows the design of its predecessors, including the camera bar on the back and the centered punch hole on the display. There are a couple of small changes, however, with a bigger bar and cutout to house the cameras (even if they use similar sensors underneath), and noticeably more rounded corners. The Google Pixel 8 has a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.2'' OLED screen. / © nextpit As mentioned previously, the Pixel 8 is more compact than its predecessor, measuring 150,5 x 70,8 x 8,9 mm and weighing 187 grams (10 g less than the Pixel 7). The aluminum frame is back, as well as the first-generation Gorilla Glass Victus in both the front and back. The display on the Pixel 8 is a 6.2-inch OLED panel with the same 1080 x 2400 resolution as its predecessor. As an upgrade for 2023, Google now packs a 120 Hz display on the non-Pro model, which received the unexciting “Actua-Display” name. More interesting, though, is the increased brightness level, which now reaches a peak of 2000 nits.



Performance and software The Google Pixel 8 brings a new SoC chip as expected. The Tensor G3 packs the usual set of AI features for image and voice processing, but Google once again preferred to not disclose the processor details when it comes to CPU/GPU cores and raw performance, not even offering performance comparisons. I guess we will have to wait for nextpit’s full review for real-world impressions. Handheld Google Pixel 8 viewed from the side. / © nextpit The Tensor G3 is paired with the Titan M2 security chip, 8 GB of (latest generation) LPDDR5x RAM, and either 128 or 256 of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage—not the newer and faster UFS 4 standard, unfortunately. Again, something for us to test as soon as we are allowed more time with the phone. One perk of the in-house processor that Google was quick to point out is the increased software support for the 2023 phone. The Pixel 8 is promised seven years of update support from the company, which applies not only to the (very important) monthly security patches but also the quarterly feature drops and even Android updates. What that means for the Android 14 phone is updates until 2030 and “Android 21” if Google keeps its development cadence and naming scheme (and humankind is still alive).



Google Pixel 8 camera Back to the Pixel 8 is the 50-megapixel main camera, with the same 1/1.31’’ sensor size as in the two previous generations. The lens on top of it, however, has a nice f/1,68 aperture that should allow for more light in the sensor compared to the predecessors, which should improve depth of field and night photography, but that is something we will check on nextpit’s full review. The big camera cutout houses generously-sized sensors and lenses. / © nextpit Right next to it, the ultra-wide camera also keeps the 12-megapixel resolution, but now offers a wider 125.8° field of view (FoV). When compared to the 114° on the Pixel 7, that change will allow the Pixel 8 to fit wider scenes and/or more people from the same distances, without requiring walking back to fit everything. On the punch-hole display cutout, the selfie camera is now a 10.5 MP sensor, with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 95° FOV. When compared to the Pixel 7, that represents a small resolution decrease but an improved field of view to fit more people in your selfies (10.8 MP and 92.8° FOV on the 7).

Google Pixel 8 battery Surprisingly, despite the more compact dimensions, Google managed to fit a bigger battery on the Pixel 8. The component is now rated at 4485 mAh typical capacity, which Google says can reach a 50% charge in 30 minutes using a non-included 30 W USB PD charger. Google Pixel 8 on the new Pixel Wireless Dock. / © nextpit The Pixel 8 also brings back Qi-certified and reverse wireless charging. Google rates the phone for “beyond 24-hour battery life”, but it remains to be seen if the new Tensor G3 chip can collaborate to that goal. Be sure to bookmark nextpit’s home page to check our review.

Google Pixel 8 technical specifications 2023 Pixel Product Google Pixel 8 Image Display 6.2'' OLED

1080 x 2400 pixels

60 / 120 Hz refresh rate

2000 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Google Tensor G3 RAM 8 GB LPDDR5x Storage 128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 microSD ❌ Main camera 50 MP | f/1.68 aperture | 1/1.31'' sensor | 1.2 μm

pixel size | 82° FoV | OIS Ultra-wide-angle 12 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 1.25 μm

pixel size | 125.8° FoV Selfie 10.5 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 1.22 μm

pixel size | 95° FoV Battery 4575 mAh Charging Wired: 30 W

Qi wireless

Reverse wireless charging Ruggedness IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus back Connectivity 5G | 4G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC Dimensions and weight 150,5 × 70,8 × 8,9 mm

187 grams