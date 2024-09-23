Hot topics

Google Pixel 8
© nextpit
Although Google's anniversary sale has concluded, some amazing Pixel deals are hanging around. For instance, last year's flagship Google Pixel 8 is on sale on Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to $499 from the usual $699 price.

You get to save up to $200 from this sale, or 29 percent off the original launch price. This puts it at the same price as the mid-range Pixel 8a. The deal applies to black or obsidian, hazel, and rose color variants for the unlocked Pixel 8 in its base storage capacity.

Why buy the Google Pixel 8 today

The Google Pixel 8 (review) was last year's smaller flagship entry with the new Pixel 9 replacing it. However, it remains a solid alternative for those looking for a handset with high-end features and performance without paying a premium.

In our review, we liked the Pixel 8 for its top-class cameras that perform remarkably as with the Pro counterpart. It has a dual camera module, which shoots excellent photos and videos with impressive details and colors. The front-facing also takes more than good selfie shots.

Google Pixel 8
Google's Pixel 8 has a brighter and faster OLED display / © nextpit

The handset itself comes with an upgraded 6.2-inch OLED display, which is brighter and offers a faster refresh rate than before. It has tougher Gorilla Glass Victus protection in both front and back while the overall build is more compact and lighter for better one-hand use. Despite the smaller size, it ships with a slightly larger battery capacity for a longer running time.

The device is fitted with a custom Tensor G2 SoC. While it is not as fast as the competition, the chip offers more than sufficient power in processing and graphics. It is even integrated with a neural processing unit to handle advanced generative AI features, including Google Gemini. Plus, it runs on Google's stock Android OS, with a promise of extended software and security updates.

Which of the Pixel 8 features do you like most? Is it worth for this price? We want to hear your thoughts.

