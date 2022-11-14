Pixel 7a may finally solve the biggest hardware complaint on Pixel 6a

Following the release date rumor of the Pixel 7a , a new report has emerged suggesting a promising hardware upgrade for Google's next mid-range Android. The search giant could finally address one of the biggest gripes on the Pixel 6a, which is the lack of a fast display.

The Google Pixel 6a undeniably remains one of the best smartphones in its class. But it lags in display features when compared to some mid-range devices like the Samsung Galaxy A53 or the OnePlus Nord 2T. Google is apparently working to fix that problem with the Pixel 7a.

Frequent leaker, Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter has uncovered some codes that indicate about the possible connection between the previously leaked unknown Pixel device with the codename Lynx or L10 to the Pixel 7a. He believes these two entities are similar, and which will boast a few notable hardware changes.

Among the features mentioned, the most interesting was the full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. In addition to the specifications, the source adds that Samsung will produce the panel, but it's unspecified if there will be changes in diagonal size. We can safely assume it would be in the territory of the Pixel 6a at 6.1-inch.

The Pixel 7's 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate, the 120Hz is exclusive to the Pro model / © NextPit

Pixel 7a camera and charging

Elsewhere, the alleged Pixel 7a is also spotted with a new main camera on a dual lens setup alongside a wireless charging function. The latter is a much-needed addition given the current Pixel mid-range is stuck with wired charging.

Unsurprisingly, the upcoming device will benefit from the Tensor G2 too, that powers the current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The chip comes with improved performance and more efficient output, which could extend the battery life of the unannounced mid-range.

As for the price, it's unclear if these upgrades will result in a price shakeup. Likewise, do you believe that a faster screen will help boost the sales of the Pixel 7a?