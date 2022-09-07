Google to fully unveil Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch on October 6

Google is announcing that the Pixel 7 alongside the Pixel Watch will be fully unveiled on October 6. After two years of holding virtual events, Google is joining the ranks of major brands by bringing back the in-person event in Brooklyn. A simultaneous livestream will be available to watch starting at 10 a.m. (ET) from Google's event page.

The event which has a tag line of 'It's all coming together this fall." will see the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's first Pixel Watch which was teased at I/O 2022 in May is also joining the flagship smartphone duo. While the Pixel Buds Pro was launched earlier, the 10-second clip still shows the pair of in-ear headphones. For those interested, you can already find our Pixel Buds Pro review here.

Google's Pixel event will happen in Brooklyn on October 6 10a.m. ET

Tensor 2 processor and improved camera

Little else has been given out regarding the specs and features of these devices. However, Google is now confirming that the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup will be powered by the company's custom Tensor 2 chipset. Like last year's Tensor silicon, the new chip will be co-manufactured by Samsung.

A previous report suggested that Google could update the cameras on both Pixel shooters. The standard model is said to come with a better front-facing snapper and higher resolution video. Meanwhile, the pair are still expected to benefit from the new imaging chipset and software improvements.

Pixel Tablet

It is unlikely that the Pixel pad or tablet could debut this year since the teaser does not include any bits related to the slab. Instead, Google might make the tablet official by next year. Specs-wise, the Pixel Pad is anticipated as a budget entry like the previous Nexus tablet.

Do you think the more premium Pixel 7 Ultra could be teased at the event? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section.