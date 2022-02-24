Google Pixel 7 leaks: Is this what the new flagship looks like?

The rumor mill around the Google Pixel 7 is starting to simmer! Various leakers have published renders of the upcoming smartphone and show what the wide camera bar might look like. In addition to the photos, a 360-degree video has also surfaced that is supposed to show us the new Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Render images of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro have surfaced.

Leaks show 360-degree video of the smartphone's design.

Some specs are also said to be known.

The Google Pixel 6 has already been available for a few months. So it is only logical that the rumors about the successor model are picking up speed. The latest leaks are about the appearance of the Google Pixel 7. xLeaks7 in cooperation with Choose Best Tech has obtained CAD files that are supposed to belong to the upcoming smartphone.

This is what the front of the Google Pixel 7 could look like © xLeaks7//ChooseBestTech The possible back of the Google Pixel 7 © xLeaks7//ChooseBestTech The camera bar clearly stands out © xLeaks7//ChooseBestTech

These images show the possible appearance of the upcoming flagship. The similarity to the Google Pixel 6 is clear to see. Rounded sides, the camera bar with two lenses and an LED flash, and the volume rocker on the right side. Thus, should the manufacturer opt for this look, we should not expect a redesign. Why should we? The current Pixel smartphone sells well and there is hardly anything to criticize about the looks.

However, the CAD files also show some minor changes. For example, the smartphone seems to be a bit smaller and the camera bar merges seamlessly into the frame. So far, there is no confirmation of the images, so we should take the leak with a grain of salt.

Images and video of the Google Pixel 7 Pro also surfaced

There are pictures of the new Pro model of the Google Pixel 7 that are making rounds on the web. The well-known leaker OnLeaks and SmartPrix have worked together to bring us these. As you can see, these are not simple CAD images, but high-resolution renders. However, there does not seem to be a real change in the design.

The high-resolution renders show a possible Google Pixel 7 Pro! / © OnLeaks//SmartPrix

Once again, there is hardly any difference to the Google Pixel 6 Pro to be seen. The biggest design change might be the seamless transition of the camera bar. A triple camera system can also be seen. The new smartphone is likely to be slightly smaller than the current model, but the display could remain the same size. Google is supposed to realize this by thinner display edges.