Google Pixel 6 (Pro): Stand and cases - these are the official accessories

Google has not only unveiled the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro , but alongside them, it has also unveiled cases and other accessories. NextPit takes a look at the new Pixel Stand as well as the protective cases for the two Pixel smartphones.

After Google has presented its new Pixel 6 smartphones, they can already be pre-ordered. What went under the radar is that the protective cases also went up for pre-orders in the Google Store, as well as a new important accessory.

The cases are presented in pastel shades / © Google

Seven new cases for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

You can currently pre-order a total of seven cases in the Google Store: Four of them are for the Pixel 6 Pro, and for the smaller Pixel 6 we have another 3. All of them are available for $29 and weigh just under 35 grams. Keep in mind that many of these are for now out of stock, especially for the Pixel 6 Pro. Here are all the variants:

The cases consist of two layers, Google uses recycled polycarbonate and thermoplastic elastomer as material. The recycled content is over 30 percent.

Google Pixel Stand not only charges Pixel smartphones

Far more interesting, however, is the new stand that Google has launched for its new smartphones. "Launch" is a bit of an exaggeration here, as it will still be a while before this stand is available, which will allow you to wirelessly charge the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. In addition to the info that this accessory will be "available soon", we also learn that Google will charge 79 euros for it.

As was previously leaked, the second-generation Pixel Stand can be used to charge wirelessly at up to 23 watts. However, this only applies to the Pixel 6 Pro - the base model works a bit slower with 21 watts. Since the Qi standard is supported, you can also charge completely different smartphones with this charger stand, for example, the iPhone 13 Pro. Smartphones with Qi support can be charged with up to 15 watts.

Smartphones are charged upright so they remain usable while charging / © Google

The stand is also made of about 39% recycled plastic and as you can see in the picture, you can park your smartphone there standing upright. This has the advantage that you can continue to use it in this way, for example, to control your smart home devices. To prevent the smartphone from overheating while charging, an almost silent fan - according to Google- is installed. An additional charging coil ensures that you can also charge your True Wireless In-Ears wirelessly.

By the way, there are different charging modes, so you can decide whether you want to charge your smartphone as fast or as quietly as possible. As mentioned, the Pixel Stand will be available for purchase for $79. It will also come with a 30-watt USB-C power adapter and a 1.5-meter USB-C cable.

While we still have to wait for this stand, both the cases and the smartphones are already available for pre-order. Even as a non-Pixel user, I'm thinking about getting this stand. But what are your opinions on it? Have you pre-ordered a Pixel and will you also treat yourself to this accessory or one of the cases? Let us know in the comments.