Google Pixel 4a review: Android's no-brainer

With the Pixel 3a, Google launched head-first into the busy midrange smartphone market in 2019. The formula was simple, cut the premium trimmings but keep the flagship camera. With the Pixel 4a, Google has continued along the same road. But can the Pixel 4a compete in the most competitive sector of the smartphone market in 2020? Let's find out.

What I like about the Google Pixel 4a...

The compact form factor

The death of the compact smartphone has been coming for a while, but for those looking to buy a smartphone in the $300-$400 price range, the options are even fewer and far between. With its 5.81-inch display, the Pixel 4a stands almost alone in the mid-range market for phones that are easily pocketable. The display on the 4a is 4.5 percent bigger than the 3a, but the bezels have been reduced. Add in the new hole-punched display and you get a package that is so pleasantly compact, and yet so rare these days. Sure, the Pixel 4 was also nice and handy, but that cost $799 at launch and has now been discontinued.

I can understand why manufacturers are chasing consumers who want bigger screens for media consumption and gaming, but personally I miss compact phones. If you want a Samsung, for example, you'd have to stump for the $999 Galaxy S20 to get anything close to the size of the Pixel 4a. The Galaxy A51, which is similarly priced to Google's new mid-range smartphone, has a large 6.5-inch display.

The Pixel 4a is a great option for fans of compact smartphones. / © NextPit

The flagship main camera

For the Pixel 4a, Google has gone with a single shooter, just like the good old days of Pixel smartphone. The basic 12.2-megapixel sensor is unlikely to raise any eyebrows on paper, but its Google's camera software that makes this setup so successful. This is essentially the same main camera you get on the flagship Pixel 4. The telephoto lens, which marked Made by Google's first venture in dual rear cameras, is gone, but it's hardly a huge loss.

We may have moved onto a world where 108-megapixel sensors and 50x periscope zooming are all the rage, but there's a lot of people out there who just want to point, shoot, and end up with fantastic results every time. That's what the Pixel 4a camera gives you. You also still get the impressive Night Sight mode from the Pixel 4, plus the astrophotography stuff that we saw come to Google's flagship last year.

Whilst the camera module looks similar to that on the regular Pixel 4, there's only one lens on the Pixel 4a. / © NextPit

The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor and gets the job done just fine. As Night Sight is so heavily reliant on software algorithms to do its magic, you can also use it on the selfie camera for those late-night Instagram pouts.

The best-optimized Android software you can buy

Pixel smartphones have always been the benchmark for clean, stock Android software with some hidden goodies and Google projects. The Pixel 4a comes with the latest Android 10, and retains a lot of those baked-in features you got on the Pixel 4 such as Live Transcribe and Live Caption - which has been enhanced so that the on-device AI can now be used for voice and video calls.

This is not high-end hardware, but Android runs smoothly and quickly on this device. You also get three years of software updates if you buy a Pixel 4a today, which is nice. If you are looking to avoid the bloatware - and newly added ads in some regions - on Samsung's OneUI interface, pure Pixel Android is what you want.