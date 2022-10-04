Google is killing the Pixel 4 (XL) software support this month

While Google is introducing the Pixel 7 (Pro) this week, it is also sending other models into limbo. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were launched in 2019 and will be turning exactly three this month. It also suggests that Google's October software release could be the last for this Pixel duo after a three-year guaranteed support.

TL;DR

The next Pixel software release could be the last for the Pixel 4 (XL).

Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL only have 3 years of software support.

The upcoming software update is planned to fix several issues on Pixel devices.

Google might be the main developer of Android, but it does not mean they are too generous with software support on their own hardware. The search giant has only started introducing longer guaranteed software assistance with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a. They are also expected to offer the same on the Pixel 7. Older lineups such as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 get a measly 3-year Android OS upgrades and goodies.

The next software patch will bring a lot of fixes ranging from audio to user interface and connectivity. Google is shipping the update to compatible Pixel devices sometime this month. Unfortunately, the release could see the last patch offered for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Not all Google Pixel 4 models will bite the dust eventually. Both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G were launched almost a year later from their vanilla counterparts. So, they are good to receive software patches and updates through third quarter of 2023.

Last Pixel software hurrah

Like on the Pixel 3, Google might not totally abandon the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL this October. There's a chance they could send a farewell patch between November or December of this year. Or possibly an emergency patch to fix major security concerns that will unexpectedly appear.

On the other hand, the upcoming initiative from the European Union could force manufacturers including Apple to extend consumer support for smartphones and tablets. Once turned into law, it will include measures of guaranteed software updates for a minimum of 5 years.

How many years do you think manufacturers are required to provide software support on their devices? Let us hear your answers — we're listening.