Google's next Feature Drop is boosting Night Sight camera on Pixel phones

Google’s last Pixel Feature Drop brought a handful of changes and features to Pixel devices. The March Pixel Feature Drop update is scheduled to arrive this week, but it has notably been delayed for unknown reasons. Regardless, the leaked changelog indicates there will be fewer items than before, though this includes enhancements for Pixel camera phones.

The highlight of the changelog for the next Pixel Feature Drop has been shared through 9to5Google. This reveals that it is a muted software update with minor to modest additions and tweaks for Google's wearable and smartphone lineups. Additionally, the search giant mentioned the Magic Eraser that it recently rolled out to non-Pixel Android and iPhones through Google Photos.

Snappier night photos for the Google Pixel 6 (Pro)

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (review) came with a snappier night mode courtesy of the Tensor G2 chipset. Google is also improving the Night Sight camera on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro through the upcoming Pixel Feature Drop. Similarly, new algorithms will be introduced for the original Tensor chip which will shorten the exposure time when capturing Night Sight photos.

Google is enabling Fall Detection on Pixel Watch / © NextPit

Accordingly, the update is preloading the Health Connect app for supported Pixel handsets. Users previously had the option to download and install the app from the Play Store.

And as for the Pixel Watch (review), it was highlighted in this release that Fall Detection is hitting the only smartwatch of Google. The feature has been shipped to some users last week. It is safe to say the Feature Drop should see a wider roll-out of Fall Detection to different regional variants of Pixel Watch. Unfortunately, it's unclear when Google is exactly releasing the next Feature Drop.

Do you own a Pixel device? Which of the Pixel Drop features added last year do you like most? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.