Google I/O 2022 announced: Android 13 and Google Pixel 6a on the way?

Google has finally announced the dates of its 2022 Developer Conference. This year, Google I/O will take place on May 11 and 12, and we expect to see relevant announcements around the company's new smartphone software releases: Android 12L and Android 13 .

In a tweet published last Wednesday, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also revealed that the event would once again be open, meaning that it will be completely online and open to anyone who wants to attend. As usual, the Google I/O 2022 keynote will be presented directly from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

According to the official conference website, registration is free and open now. As we will not be selling tickets, it seems that everyone who wants to attend will be able to do so.

Google I/O 2022: What we expect to see announced

Last year, Google made some major announcements regarding the Android operating system, with the introduction of Material You and new privacy features in Android 12, such as the Privacy Dashboard and notifications of camera and microphone usage, for example. In addition, we had the beginning of a partnership with Samsung for the development of Wear OS 3.

Because of the relevance of the event in 2021, we believe that the company will bring even more news regarding the version of Android for large smartphones, Android 12L, as well as we can expect to see features of the beta version of Android 13.

Another big expectation from our team is to see the release of the Pixel 6a, which should be the even more affordable version of Google's exclusive series of smartphones. This would perhaps be the version with a smaller screen diagonal and, of course, incorporating the series' iconic camera. Honestly, I wouldn't have a better date for such an announcement.

Also, as the hype grows around the Metaverse, I believe Google should bring the topic to the Google I/O Keynote stage, and we will definitely see many workshops around the topics of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality. In fact, Quantum Computing should certainly be on the agenda for Google engineers in 2022.

So, are you as excited as I am to see the Google I/O 2022 announcements? What catches your attention most in technology at the moment and should be part of Google's conference this year? Share your opinion in the comments below.