Google Glass 2 to use a smart bracelet as controllers putting Apple XR to shame

After teasing it back at I/O 2022, Google has not been able to provide additional updates about its next-gen AR Glass. While it's still indefinite on when we could see the upcoming smart glasses launch, a fresh report suggests that the search giant is taking it up a notch by using wristbands and rings as controllers.

Conventional smart glasses that were introduced in recent years come with built-in touch controls apart from a few names like the North Focals glasses that ship with a wireless ring called Loop as an input. But eventually, the company behind it was acquired by Google, leaving no successor to the original spectacles.

Google Glass 2 with a smart bracelet controller

According to the sources at 9to5Google, Google is now considering using a wrist-based controller such as a bracelet. It added that it could also tap a smaller form such as a smart ring or an upgraded version of the Loop concept to replace the joystick-based hardware found in current AR/VR headsets.

The use of these wearables would improve the usage of Google's glasses as users won't need to rely on touch-based controls alone. Furthermore, it could also solve other technical setbacks, especially for those impaired or in enterprises requiring multi-controller support. The possibilities are limitless, but it's not clear what technologies will be incorporated here.

Apple smart ring as controller for Reality AR VR headset
Concept of Apple rings used in controlling a Reality-based headset / © Patently Apple

Apple's iRings to allow 3D gestures

Apple is also rumored to be working on smart rings equipped with advanced sensors as an alternative to controllers while enabling 3D air gestures on the XR headset based on the patents. But it is possible these rings will sport biometric sensors to track the user's health data similar to a smartwatch. Unfortunately, all of these are still in development and may even take years to arrive as actual products.

With more brands investing in AR/VR, do you believe that it is the next big thing after smartphones? Which Google AR glasses features do you look forward to trying out most? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Via: 9to5Google

