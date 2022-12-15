Google is making an AI chat system to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2023

Despite Google's AI resources and continued development on natural language technology, the company has not been able to integrate them into its consumer services. But with the recent popularity of OpenAI's Chat GPT, Google is not ruling out that they could launch an alternative to generative AI in 2023.

The new conversational-based AI was recently launched by OpenAI, which is a startup founded by Elon Musk and backed by major companies such as Microsoft. Unlike typical chatbots, ChatGPT has many skills including solving math problems, creating poems, and even writing software codes that made it a sensation.

Google's reputation in trouble

According to the CNBC report, Google employees expressed their concerns to the CEO and top executives during an internal meeting. Particularly, they are questioning why Google has not been able to release a consumer-focused AI chat system although conversational technology like LaMDA has been ready for years.

Google's chief of AI division Jeff Dean acknowledged that they are missing this opportunity. But he was also quick to point out that there are notable dangers of trust with AI at its current state and that it could impact the search giant far greater if the implementation goes wrong.

When is a Google-branded AI chat system coming

Sundar Pichai seconded the risks that its company is facing. However, the CEO emphasized that big plans are placed next year while seeing the period as a turning point for Google's AI to be utilized in search and conversations.

On the other hand, it is safe to say that Google may add AI chat features starting with its in-house Assistant or the Pixel hardware using the available machine learning chip. In this case, they could also gradually test the new functionalities to a small group of users and avoid facing large issues along the road.

We would love to hear your thoughts about AI. Do you think generative artificial intelligence will be an important feature to consider in personal gizmo in the coming years? Let us know in the comment section.