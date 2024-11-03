Gemini has replaced Google Assistant on Android, bringing with it enhanced integration for services and apps via native extensions. Initially, only a few extensions were available, but Gemini is gradually rolling out new ones for key apps, including Messages, Phone, WhatsApp, and Home.

As reported by 9to5Google, these new Gemini extensions are rolling out selectively. If you've received the update, you’ll find an “extensions” toggle in the Gemini app settings, allowing you to use the new AI assistant as an alternative.

Notably, these extensions are available with the free version of Gemini and aren’t restricted to Gemini Advanced or Google One Premium subscriptions.

Using Gemini in Messages and Calls

Starting with Messages and Phone, Gemini can help you compose and send messages to specific contacts through commands like “text”, “send a message”, or “ask”, followed by the contact’s name.

For Phone calls, you can prompt Gemini to initiate calls on your behalf, including dialing contacts, numbers, or businesses—even those found in apps like Google Maps.

Gemini Extension for Third-Party Apps

Google has also introduced its first third-party Gemini extension for WhatsApp, enabling users to automate actions like sending messages to individuals or groups and starting video calls on the app.

With this feature, you can specify a WhatsApp number or contact name before instructing Gemini to make a call. Additionally, you can use the “WhatsApp” keyword in commands to help Gemini perform actions specifically in the WhatsApp app.

Control Smart Home Devices via Gemini

In addition to communication apps, Gemini is now integrated with the Google Home app for the first time, enabling control of smart home devices connected to your Google Account.

According to Google’s support page, supported devices include lights, switches, HVAC systems, blinds, curtains, vacuums, TVs, and speakers. You can perform basic actions like turning devices on or off or adjusting levels and modes, depending on the device type.

At present, Gemini doesn't support Routines in Google Home, but it could be added in the future. Similarly, security devices such as cameras, door locks, and garage doors remain unsupported.

Aside from these new extensions, are there any apps or services you’d like to see integrated with Gemini? Please let us know in the comments.