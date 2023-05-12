Google Will Enable Android Find My Tracking for Offline Devices

The I/O 2023 was loaded with announcements ranging from new features of Android 14 to the brand-new Pixel hardware lineup. Google also managed to give updates to some of its services, including the Find My Device. They now confirm that unwanted tracking should roll out in the coming months alongside a software update that will enable locating of offline devices.

Similar to other tracker systems, Find My Device on Android operates with devices and accessories that have mapping and upgraded connectivity features like UWB (ultra-wideband) and Bluetooth LE. In addition, the hardware is required to be turned on all the time in order for the crowdsourced network of trackers to locate its coordinates on a map.

Tracking of offline Bluetooth tags and devices

Google revealed in a blog post that they're enabling the app to track these devices even when they're offline or lack location capabilities. This means you still have the chance of pinpointing your lost tagged belongings, phones, or wearables even if they're run out of juice. The company said this will be possible through the use of Bluetooth proximity and with the chip staying active after a phone or headphones are off.

It added that they're expanding support for other brands of Bluetooth trackers. If you use any of the tags from Tile, Pebblebee, and Chipolo, you can add them on the app later. At the same time, Google plans to ship new firmware for Pixel Buds headphones, so these would work on the Find My Device. Compatibility with JBL and Sony wireless headphones is also confirmed.

Tile Pro and other Tile-branded trackers will be compatible with Find My Device app after an update. / © Tile

Google to activate unwanted tracking on Find My Device

The Mountain View firm also gave updates about the proposed cross-platform unwanted tracking that it is currently working together with Apple. Google is said to activate the feature along with the upcoming Find My Device app version, which should arrive between June to August based on the given summer timetable.

For starters, the feature would allow detecting of unauthorized Bluetooth tags nearby a user regardless if it's an AirTag or a different brand. Subsequently, the iPhone or Android Find My app will alert and provide instructions to the users on how to deactivate the tracker.

Google doubles down on the privacy and security matters as well. According to them, the location data used by the network will use end-to-end encryption and the company won't be able to see and utilize the sensitive information.

What are your thoughts on the initiative of Google and Apple for cross-platform unwanted tracking? Do you trust them in terms of user privacy? Tell us your opinion in the comments.