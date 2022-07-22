Google will test the features of its next-gen AR glasses in public

After initially teasing it during the I/O 2022 event in May, Google has announced that it will start testing its AR glasses prototypes next month. The company plans to bring the pair of glasses to the public by selecting a few outside testers aside from its employees. So if you're living around Mountain View, chances are you will bump into people with some weird looking glasses.

Although these testing units will have limited functions, this public test would still allow Google to assess the capabilities of the glasses in real-world scenario. According to the company, the prototypes include basic sensors including microphones and cameras as well as its integrated lens display. The recording feature for images and videos is disabled, but not the cameras themselves—the image data recorded will still be used during the live translation, transcription, and navigation.

Google said that they are applying several safety and privacy measures including the option for aware bystanders to have their image data removed from all logs. Moreover, other sensitive information will also be deleted after the testing phase. The remaining image data used for research purposes will be stored in a secure server before permanently removing it after 30 days.

Just in May, Google shared a video of its prototype glasses showing the real-time translation function. The glasses were able to pick up the audio and automatically transcribed it through an augmented visual text that the wearer would be able to see. It is safe to assume that this feature will also be available for the upcoming prototypes the company will use this August when it kicks off its experience stage.

Google's next-gen AR glasses are expected to be consumer oriented unlike the refreshed version of its Google Glass that was designed for enterprise use only. It is likely more features and specifications of Google's new AR glasses will appear in the coming months.

