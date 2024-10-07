Hot topics

Guard Your Device: Google Rolls Out Theft Detection Lock

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Theft Protection features Android
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Google introduced several Android security enhancements at I/O 2024 in May. This includes a new Theft Detection Lock feature that uses machine learning to automatically lock your device in cases of theft. It was first released in Brazil and is now rolling out to more countries worldwide. If you're wondering how it can protect your Android phone, read on to find out.

Android has long featured device finding that allows you to remotely track and reset your handset once it is lost. It has even been upgraded to support offline finding. However, it still comes with a vulnerability that makes your data accessible to actors if your device is stolen and not locked. This loophole has been addressed by Android's latest Theft Detection Lock.

How the New Theft Protection Features Work

Once enabled, Theft Detection Lock will automatically lock your device if the system detects suspicious behavior associated with theft, such as sudden movement. As described by Google, the feature taps into AI to analyze the movement of the phone, which is recorded by internal sensors in addition to connectivity and other smart device connections.

New anti-theft security features coming to Android
Google debuts new anti-theft security features on Android. / © Google

Along with Theft Detection Lock, Google is also shipping Offline Device Lock and Remote Lock. Offline Device Lock functions by locking your screen if it gets disconnected or goes offline. This includes conditions where Wi-Fi or cellular data is manually turned off, though Google states there is a limit of two automated locks per day.

Remote Lock, as the name suggests, is a remote locking tool that can be activated manually and requires you to enter a phone number on android.com/lock. Your phone must also be online.

How to Get the New Theft Protection Features

According to developer Mishaal Rahman, Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock are live for some users, including those with Pixel 9 series and non-Pixel Android handsets in some regions. Remote Lock, on the other hand, appears to be dependent on the manufacturer. These features also seem to be available first for those enrolled in the beta version of the Google Play Services system package.

Which features or services do you use when protecting your device and data? We're eager to hear your suggestions in the comments.

Via: Reddit

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing