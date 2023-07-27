Android 14 Beta 4.1 is Out: More Fixes for the Google Pixel Fold

Google rolled out the fourth beta of Android 14 a couple of weeks ago, which is the second of the platform stability releases in the company's beta software program. Today, it has shipped a minor firmware as Android 14 beta 4.1, bringing a group of fixes to supported Pixel devices . The update may also be the last beta software before the final version is shipped to the public.

While the Android 14 beta 4 added a few features and tweaks, the latest patch with UPB4.230623.007 number focuses on stomping numerous bugs and issues. This could mean that Google is ironing out most of the kinks as it prepares the stable platform release, which is expected to be available as early as August.

In a Reddit post, a long list of changes has been shared, which addresses flickering issues on the screen when launching an app, Pixel launcher crashing, and black or white bars appearing below the status bar, among others. Related usages when using Wi-Fi calling and Battery Share are also resolved as well.

There are also fixes for Google's Pixel Tablet (review) with this software in addition to improved UI stability. Previously, it was reported that icons won't appear on the home screen after unlocking the device, but it has been seemingly resolved.

Surprisingly, even more items were included for the Pixel Fold (review). For instance, the applied wallpaper on the lock screen of the cover display is now aligned alongside the three navigation buttons. Additionally, widget sections received a handful of fixes too, particularly on the clipped clock and overlapping dual-clock widgets.

Beyond these issues, there are still users' reports of Pixel bugs outside that were not addressed with Android 14 beta 4.1. It is unknown whether there will be another patch or if Google plans to include the fixes to these with the definitive Android 14 OS release.

Likewise, have you installed the beta? What's your experience so far? Share those with us in the comments.