Besides the new features and AI integrations recently introduced in Android, smaller updates are also being rolled out to improve the overall user experience. One such enhancement is a tweak to the system settings, which now prominently displays your Google profile picture and account name. Here's why this change matters.

On many Android devices, navigating to the system settings menu typically displays a generic profile icon and a blank name field. This is especially common in stock Android or lightly skinned versions, such as those used by Motorola. However, some Android customizations, like Samsung’s One UI, have offered a more personalized account display for years.

For users managing multiple Google accounts, the lack of clear identification can be frustrating. Without visible profile information, verifying which account is currently signed in often requires digging through menus—a tedious process. Thankfully, this is set to change with an upcoming update.

What’s New in the Updated Settings?

First reported by Android Authority last month, the new feature is now gradually rolling out to users. The main settings page has been slightly revamped, with the account card at the top getting a more prominent and user-friendly design.

The updated card is now centered and wider, displaying the Google account's profile picture, name, and associated email address. This small but impactful change makes it much easier to identify the active account at a glance, saving time and reducing confusion for users with multiple accounts.

The integration of the profile picture and name into the settings not only brings visual change but enhances user interface and experience, especially for those with multiple user accounts. At the same time, it simplifies access to settings for better management of security and account preferences.

Beyond this, Google continues to improve Android's multi-user feature. Android 14 added better management tools for profiles, such as supporting individual security settings.

Samsung Galaxy was first to adopt the feature

Interestingly, this feature has been available on Samsung devices through One UI for several years. Samsung users have long enjoyed the convenience of seeing their profile information within the settings menu, making it a familiar and appreciated aspect of their user experience. By incorporating this feature, Google is aligning with user expectations set by leading Android manufacturers like Samsung.

Which Android device or smartphone model do you use? Is the new profile integration available on it? Let us in the comments.