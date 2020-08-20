Gmail outage: Google talks about its email issues

Since this morning (20 August) users have been complaining about problems with Google's popular email service, Gmail. Gmail users might have experienced problems with sending and receiving email - regardless of whether they included attachments or not. Word has also gone round that Google Drive was also affected by the outage, with the search engine giant currently working on a solution.

Since the wee hours of the morning, Gmail users have been reporting problems surrounding the email service. According to some of the complaints, there were cases where emails could not be sent nor received. In addition, there were also other issues that prevented users from logging in to their Gmail account. Android Authority also reported a malfunction concerning the file attachments in emails.

After music streaming service Spotify was subjected to massive outages yesterday, it seems that today is Google's turn to go all bonkers. On allestoerungen.de, German Gmail users reported problems concerning the sending and receiving of emails using their Gmail account. It also seems that Google Drive has run into problems with the downloading and uploading of files. This does not seem to be a localized problem, as Google users all over the world have also chimed in with their fair share of complaints and reports. At Downdetector, there were user complaints from the likes of the USA, Russia, Korea, Spain, Australia, Hungary, and Germany.

Gmail and other services are experiencing a disruption: wait is the order of the day. / © AndroidPIT

Basically, whoever tries to send an email with an attachment will receive an error message. It is advisable for you to constantly check your network status. Even without an attachment in your email, the error message may also appear. Google has already issued a statement about this problem: "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 11:38 AM (CET) detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat, Sites adding new pages issues, Keep issues, Voice mail issues", based on what Google posted in the G Suite Status Dashboard.

However, at 11:40 AM CET, Google mentioned that "Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change." So if you still find difficulty signing into your Google Drive or having issues with Gmail, please be patient.

The G Suite Status Dashboard page also indicates problems with other Google services. According to information gleaned from there, the likes of Google Docs, Google Chat, Keep, and Voice mail issues have also experienced a degree of disruption apart from Gmail and Google Drive. Users of Gmail and other Google services can do nothing more than exercise patience until the company has resolved the problem. Perhaps this is a good time to reconsider having an alternative email address.