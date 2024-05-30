Are you looking for a powerful mini PC for your home office? Then Geekom has an exciting Mini IT13 deal in store for you. Thanks to a modern Intel processor, 32 GB RAM, and Windows 11 Pro, the Mini PC is the perfect companion for your home. With an exclusive nextpit voucher, you can even get the computer for 15% less. Read this article to find out whether it's worth it.

Mini PCs are no longer gimmicks. They are equipped with powerful processors, plenty of RAM and save you a lot of desk space—the perfect replacement for that old laptop or clunky desktop lying around. For a short time, you can secure one of the most exciting models, the Geekom Mini IT13, with a special voucher for just $510.

Affiliate offer Geekom Mini IT 13 Use code "Nextpitit13" to get the exclusive 15% discount!

More performance than expensive laptops—a quick check of the Geekom Mini IT13

The Geekom Mini IT13 is not only powerful but also extremely space-saving as our test showed. With its 117 x 112 x 49.2 mm and 652 g, it fits easily on any desk and ensures more space and order in your work area. At its heart is a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, which works with 10 cores (6 performance and 4 efficiency cores) and can be clocked at up to 4.9 GHz.

The Geekom Mini IT13 offers you WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, among other things. / © Geekom

In combination with 32 GB RAM, an Intel UHD graphics unit, and a 1 TB SSD, you can be sure that even computing-intensive applications such as video editing, graphic design, or running multiple programs simultaneously will run smoothly. The Geekom Mini IT13 also offers numerous connections. These are made up as follows:

Front 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. 1 x 3.5 mm headphone connection. Power button.

Left side 1 x SD card reader.

Right side 1 x Kensington lock.

Back side 2 x USB-C 4 Gen 2. 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. 1 x USB-A 2.0. 1 x RJ45 Ethernet connection. 2 x HDMI 2.0. 1 x DC power input.



So nothing stands in the way of your multi-monitor setup. The Geekom Mini IT13 not only impresses with its inner specs but also with its aesthetic design. The housing is slim, modern, and fits perfectly into any environment. In addition, the Mini PC is extremely quiet in operation, so you can concentrate fully on your work without being distracted by annoying fan noise.

AMD alternative: Geekom AS 6 tested

The mini PC comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can get started straight out of the box. Setting it up is child's play and is also easy for less tech-savvy users. Thanks to the fast SSD and powerful processor, the Geekom Mini IT13 starts up in seconds and is ready to use immediately.

The mini PC with Windows 11 Pro at an unbeatable price!

You can currently secure the Geekom Mini IT13 at a particularly attractive price on the official Geekom website. With the voucher "Nextpitit13" you can secure a discount of 15 percent. This means you only pay $510 instead of the regular $649. The i7 version of the mini-computer has never been cheaper.

There are no additional shipping or customs fees to worry about. So if you work from home, this offer is really exciting. However, if you want to play games on the Geekom Mini IT13, you should consider the AMD option we linked above.

What do you think of this deal? Do you already use a mini PC? What are your experiences? Let us know in the comments!