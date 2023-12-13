Exclusive Discount: Geekom Mini-PC with Windows 11 for under $400!

Have you already got all the gifts for your loved ones, but still want to treat yourself to something? Then head over to Amazon, where the Geekom IT12 is currently available with a huge discount and an exclusive nextpit secret code to celebrate. The company even promises delivery of the Windows 11 mini PC before Christmas. nextpit reveals all the details of the offer.

If traditional desktop computers are simply too bulky and laptops too unwieldy for you, we recommend using a mini PC. The Geekom IT12 is currently available for around $50 cheaper with an exclusive nextpit discount. The small computer not only has a stylish design with numerous connections but also comes with Windows 11 Pro and has plenty of power under the hood.

Affiliate offer Geekom IT12 Use the special code "Nextpit50" for a $50 discount before checkout!

Mini PC with Windows 11 and Intel i5 CPU

The Geekom IT12 is perfect for your home office and daily internet sessions at home. The processor is a powerful Intel Core i5-12450H, which works with eight cores (and up to 12 threads). The clock frequency can reach up to 4.40 GHz with an energy-efficient base clock of 2.8 GHz.

Also read: The Geekom IT11 review at nextpit

Geekom relies on an Intel UHD chip for the graphics unit. Although this is less suitable for gaming, popular games such as League of Legends still run quite smoothly. Thanks to the chip architecture, the mini PC is quite energy-efficient and uses a 90 W power supply unit for the necessary power supply.

The Intel Core i5-12450H achieves a maximum clock frequency of 4.40 GHz. / © Geekom

The RAM is 16 GB DDR4 as standard, which can be increased to up to 32 GB. In addition, a 512 GB SSD is already installed and you have two additional SATA SSD slots. With this memory configuration, you can even open enough tabs in Google Chrome and watch your favorite series at the same time.

Powerful expansion options inside and out. / © Geekom

As already mentioned, the mini PC has a large number of connections. These are as follows:

Front 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 1x 3.5 mm jack connection

Rear panel 2x USB-C 4.0 1x DC power connection 1x 2.5 GBe Ethernet port 2x HDMI 2.0 ports 1x USB-A 2.0

page 1x SD card reader 1x Kensington Security Slot



You have the option of connecting up to four screens via USB-C and HDMI. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are available wirelessly, allowing you to connect wireless peripheral devices. In addition to the pre-installed Windows 11 Pro, you also get the matching power and HDMI cable as well as a VESA mount to attach the mini PC to the wall.

An even cheaper alternative: The Geekom Mini Air 11 hands-on

How to really save with the Mini PC deal

The usual $449 price is already very competitive for a powerful and energy-efficient mini PC, however, for this Christmas deal, you can save an additional $50 both on Amazon and the Geekom online store by using the code Nextpit50 before checkout:

Affiliate offer Geekom IT12 Use the special code "Nextpit50" for a $50 discount before checkout!

What do you think of the offer? Is the mini PC an exciting Christmas present? Let us know in the comments!