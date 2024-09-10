If you need more power in your home office or for gaming, but don't have much space, you should pay attention now. With the brand new mini PCs from Geekom* you get exactly that. Extra performance in a compact form factor. Find out what makes the new models so special in this article.

Packed with top technologies, these small computers are capable of high performance. Geekom has now introduced the GT1 Mega and the MEGAMINI G1. The MEGAMINI G1 is specially tailored to the needs of gamers, while the GT1 Mega is designed to make everyday work easier with an AI chip.

Perfect for gamers: the MEGAMINI G1

The mini PC* is available with either an Intel Core i7 or i9 processor. The i9 processor is equipped with 14 cores and reaches a maximum speed of 5.4 GHz. Depending on the version, the Mini PC offers a maximum of 2 TB SSD memory and 32 GB DDR5 RAM, expandable up to 64 GB.

Water-cooled, compact, and powerful. / © Geekom

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics processor ensures powerful performance and smooth gameplay. It supports ray tracing and DLSS 3 for an optimal gaming experience. With dimensions of 255 x 150 x 150 mm, the PC really does fit into any setup. The MEGAMINI G1 has a compact watercooling system to withstand even the hottest games without bolting an air jet to your desktop.

For the best possible connectivity, the MEGAMINI G1 has a total of 15 ports. These include two USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 3.1 Gen 1, one 2.5G Ethernet, and two HDMI 2.0 sockets. You can expand the memory via an SD card slot. To complete the wireless connection, the mini PC offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

This is what makes the GT1 Mega so impressive

With this powerhouse, you also have the choice between an Intel Core Ultra 9 or Ultra 7 processor, each with 16 cores. Ultra 9 offers up to 5.1 GHz with 2 TB SSD and 32 GB RAM memory. Ultra 7 comes with 4.8 GHz and 1 TB SSD plus 32 GB RAM. The RAM memory of these models can also be expanded to up to 64 GB.

An Intel Xe LPG graphics card is installed here, which is an improved version of the Intel Iris Xe. The maximum turbo frequency of 2.35 GHz ensures that you can also enjoy AAA games such as Fortnite on this mini PC. With a maximum output of 65 W, the processor, graphics card, and Intel AI Boost NPU work in perfect harmony. With the GT1 Mega, you can edit videos and images quickly and easily.

You can connect your hardware to the two HDMI 2.0, two USB 4.0, five USB 2.0 Type-A, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 complete the package.

This is how much the Geekom Mini PCs cost

You will have to dig a little deeper into your pocket for the advanced technology of the new Geekom models. You can pre-order the GT1 Mega now and it will be delivered at the end of September. The version with the Ultra 7 processor costs $999. However, the manufacturer is currently offering a $100 discount, so you will pay $899. The Ultra 9 version costs $1099. It is currently available for $999. With the code "NextpitGT1" you can save an additional five percent on your order until September 25.

You can currently only support and pre-order the MEGAMINI G1 via Kickstarter*. The price starts at $1599. For the model with the i9 processor, you pay $1799. The mini PC is expected to reach you in November.

What do you think of mini PCs? Do you like them or do you prefer conventional tower PCs?

This article is part of a cooperation between nextpit and Geekom. This cooperation has no influence on nextpit's editorial opinion.