If you are looking for an alternative to a laptop, mini PCs should be at the top of your list. One of the best-known mini PC manufacturers is Geekom , who currently have another great offer in store. The GT13 Pro is powered by an Intel processor, comes with 32 GB of RAM, offers plenty of SSD storage space, and is available at a discount. This is made possible because of a very special coupon code.

You have various options for working from home: Desktop PCs, laptops, or mini PCs. Mini PCs are characterized by their compact design in combination with large RAM, fast processors, and a relatively low entry price. This also applies to the Geekom GT13 Pro, which the manufacturer is not only offering a discount, but you can also stack that with a coupon code.

Affiliate offer Geekom GT13 Pro Get an additional discount on the Geekom GT13 Pro with the coupon code "nextpitGT13"!

Intel Core i7 or Core i9? A quick look at the Geekom GT13 Pro

This mini PC measures just 112.4 x 112.4 x 37 mm and tips the scales at a mere 1.3 kg. This means it fits easily into any bag and on any desk. Two HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to connect multiple monitors. There are also two USB 4 Gen 3 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB 2.0 port, and one RJ45 Ethernet port behind. There are also two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5 mm jack in front. The SD card reader is located at the side of the small PC, where the vents are also located.

For cooling, Geekom relies on the specially developed IceBlast 1.5, which promises efficient heat dissipation. You also get a pre-installed version of Windows 11 Pro from the factory. You can connect wireless devices via Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E options. The current offer includes two different variants of the Geekom GT13 Pro.

First off, you can pick up the Intel Core i7-13620H variant with a 4.90 GHz clock speed and relies on a setup of six performance and four efficiency cores. This means the processor can handle up to 16 threads simultaneously. The processor is paired with an M.2 2280 NVMe SSD, which has a capacity of up to 1 TB. An Intel UHD graphics unit is also in action here.

If the i7 processor is not powerful enough for you, you can opt for the Intel Core i9-13900H chipset. Six performance cores are also used but with eight efficiency cores. These feature a maximum clock speed of 5.4 GHz and can handle up to 20 threads simultaneously. Storage space is doubled up to 2 TB. Unlike the Core i7 model, the manufacturer uses an Intel Iris Xe graphics unit here.

How to save more with Geekom

Both devices are already available at a discount. If you use the coupon code "nextpitGT13", you'll get a further $135 discount. This means you only pay $552 for the Core i7 model instead of $649. The Core i9 model is slightly more expensive at $764. In any case, you get a powerful mini PC with Windows 11 Pro, plenty of RAM, and sufficient connectivity options for you to get started in your home office.

What do you think of this offer? Are you interested in the Geekom GT13 Pro? Let us know in the comments!