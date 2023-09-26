Ride in Style This Fall With e-Bike Discounts and Freebies

If you are looking for a new foldable e-bike, you should take a look at GearBerry. The fall sale has started and you can save big on models from Engwe. You also get a 10% discount on accessories and even get gifts if you buy them during the sale. nextpit has all the details about the sale for you.

In Gearberry's Autumn Super Sale, there are all kinds of offers waiting for you. Not only can you get great discounts, but you can even get matching gifts in the form of bike locks and bags worth up to $99. The retailer also has a warehouse directly in North America, which guarantees a fast and safe transport of the e-bikes from Gearberry* to you.

Affiliate offer GearBerry Autumn-Super-Sale Check all deals on foldable e-bikes and accessories!

We took a closer look at the promotion and picked out three offers for you. For example, you only pay $1472.44 for the new Engwe Engine Pro instead of the usual $1575.70. However, other models from the well-known manufacturer are also available at a much lower price. Below you will find a selection of the best deals.

Powerful Engwe Engine Pro foldable e-bike on sale

The Engwe Engine Pro e-bike is a tough and powerful option for those who are looking for a foldable bike. With an 8-speed gear and 48V 16 Ah batteries, the Engine Pro is rated for 75 miles on a single charge with the powerful 1000 W hub motor (with up to 55 Nm of torque).

Affiliate offer Engwe Engine Pro Save $50 by using code "GBBike50" during checkout

The Engine Pro e-bike can be folded into a very compact 33 x 21 x 40 in (84 x 55 x 104 cm). Opened, the bike handle can be set between 48 and 50 inches in height (123 ~ 130 cm) on the handle. And 33 up to 37 in for the seat (86 ~ 98 cm).

Strong motor and all-terrain toughness on a foldable e-bike. / © GearBerry

Not only does the Engwe Engine Pro feature a dual suspension, but it also has 20' fat tires for added absorption and ride comfort. And to place you even more in control, the e-bike provides all the necessary information for your ride.

Fat tire off-road Engwe Engine M20 discounted

If you are looking for an e-bike that can cover long distances, the Engwe Engine M20 is the right choice for you. The e-bike not only has an unusual design but also uses a motor and a dual battery system with a maximum power of 1,000W. The bike can reach up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and take you up to 94 miles (150 km).

Affiliate offer Engwe Engine M20 48-V battery | 500-W Motor | max. 330 lb load capacity | Dual hydraulic brakes | Shimano gear

Currently, you can get a direct discount of $50 on the e-bike with the code "GBBike50". Just enter the coupon in the order process and you'll get the offer price. If that's a bit too expensive for you, there's also a variant of the M20 with just one battery for $1,227.40.

Tough Engwe EP-2 Pro e-bike for less than $900

For an even cheaper deal, you must check the Engwe EP-2 Pro electric bike. The foldable model with a 960W hub motor paired with the 48 V 13 Ah battery offers an impressive 75 miles of range in pedal assist mode.

Affiliate offer Engwe EP2-Pro Get a $50 discount using code "GBBike50"

The bike can reach up to 26 mph of speed thanks to its 7-speed Shimano gear. For added convenience, the display keeps you informed with live speed, battery charge, mileage, and more.

The EP2-Pro's fat tires ensure a comfortable ride on and off road. / © Engwe

Specs aside, the EP2-Pro is a very convenient and versatile electric bike and can be easily folded using three simple steps. When folded, the e-bike measures 21.6 x 38.9 x 29.9 inches (55 x 99 x 76 cm). To make it even more practical, it comes with both a LED headlight and a brake light for added safety.

More exciting deals in the Fall Super Sale

In this article, we will only present a fraction of the possible offers. You can find all possible offers on the deal page*—so it's definitely worth taking a look.

What do you think of the sale? Is there anything interesting for you? Let us know in the comments!