Big and smart: Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker leaked in full

The wait may finally be over for Garmin's next fitness band as official images of the upcoming Vivosmart 5 appeared online. The pictures show an important upgrade over its maturing Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker .

TL;DR

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 will likely feature a 66 percent larger display.

Most likely supports Stress Measurement, Sleep Score, Emergency Calls and more

Price and availability are yet to be confirmed.

The purported images of the Vivosmart 5 definitely look like they came out from Garmin's studio and we can assume these are legit marketing materials rather than fan-made renders. There will be some recognizable changes from the Vivosmart 4 wearable based on the images.

It suggests that the Garmin Vivosmart 5 will have a bigger grayscale OLED screen which is measured to be 66% larger than its predecessor. It is also noticeable that the metal accents from the current Vivosmart 4 are gone, possibly to make way for its enlarged display. The actual thickness of the Vivosmart 5 may also increase as there is now a visible bulging from the sensor housing underneath the fitness band.

The Vivosmart 5 apparently has the horizontal 4-pin connector compatible to the charger Garmin uses in its smartwatches. / © Garmin

As we can see from the pictures, Garmin has replaced the L-shaped connector underneath the sensor array with the familiar 4-pin connector found in most Garmin smartwatches today. This tells us that Vivosmart 5 will support Garmin's 4-pin connector when charging.

PulseOX, heart rate monitor, and other health tracking capabilities are also reported – together with the addition of Sleep Score function and a stress tracking feature like we found in the Garmin Epix 2 and Venu 2 Plus that we've reviewed. The Vivosmart 5 could also support sending emergency notifications and live GPS location when connected via Garmin's smartphone app.

The Vivosmart 5 supports smartphone notifications and – on Android device – even replies. / © Garmin

There is still no exact launch date and pricing for the Garmin Vivosmart 5 aside from the black, white, and mint green color silicone bracelet variants confirmed. For reference: The Vivosmart 4 retails for $129.99.

Do you prefer to wear a fitness band over a smartwatch? Tell us why in the comment section.