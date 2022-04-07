Tech & Community
Big and smart: Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker leaked in full

Authored by: Jade Bryan
© Garmin

The wait may finally be over for Garmin's next fitness band as official images of the upcoming Vivosmart 5 appeared online. The pictures show an important upgrade over its maturing Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker.

TL;DR

  • The Garmin Vivosmart 5 will likely feature a 66 percent larger display.
  • Most likely supports Stress Measurement, Sleep Score, Emergency Calls and more
  • Price and availability are yet to be confirmed.

The purported images of the Vivosmart 5 definitely look like they came out from Garmin's studio and we can assume these are legit marketing materials rather than fan-made renders. There will be some recognizable changes from the Vivosmart 4 wearable based on the images.

It suggests that the Garmin Vivosmart 5 will have a bigger grayscale OLED screen which is measured to be 66% larger than its predecessor. It is also noticeable that the metal accents from the current Vivosmart 4 are gone, possibly to make way for its enlarged display. The actual thickness of the Vivosmart 5 may also increase as there is now a visible bulging from the sensor housing underneath the fitness band.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band tracker black sensors
The Vivosmart 5 apparently has the horizontal 4-pin connector compatible to the charger Garmin uses in its smartwatches. / © Garmin

As we can see from the pictures, Garmin has replaced the L-shaped connector underneath the sensor array with the familiar 4-pin connector found in most Garmin smartwatches today. This tells us that Vivosmart 5 will support Garmin's 4-pin connector when charging.

PulseOX, heart rate monitor, and other health tracking capabilities are also reported – together with the addition of Sleep Score function and a stress tracking feature like we found in the Garmin Epix 2 and Venu 2 Plus that we've reviewed. The Vivosmart 5 could also support sending emergency notifications and live GPS location when connected via Garmin's smartphone app. 

Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band tracker image mint green
The Vivosmart 5 supports smartphone notifications and – on Android device – even replies. / © Garmin

There is still no exact launch date and pricing for the Garmin Vivosmart 5 aside from the black, white, and mint green color silicone bracelet variants confirmed. For reference: The Vivosmart 4 retails for $129.99.

Do you prefer to wear a fitness band over a smartwatch? Tell us why in the comment section.

Source: Winfuture

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
