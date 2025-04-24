Although I've only tested the Garmin Lily 2 , I'm a huge fan of Garmin's approach in general—especially the wide range of features they offer in their app. Today, Garmin has officially launched the Instinct 3 Tactical Edition, a rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts, featuring something I wish all smartwatches had.

Based on the Instinct 3 series, this Tactical Edition includes specialized features like Stealth Mode, Night Vision Compatibility, Jumpmaster Mode, and a Kill Switch. Garmin calls these “Tactical Features.” If you’re like me and didn’t quite get what those names meant at first glance, let me break them down:

Stealth Mode: Think of it like airplane mode on steroids—it shuts off all wireless signals and GPS tracking so you can go completely off the grid without leaving a trace.

Think of it like airplane mode on steroids—it shuts off all wireless signals and GPS tracking so you can go completely off the grid without leaving a trace. Night Vision Compatibility: The screen dims and adjusts so you can wear night vision goggles and still see the display without getting blinded or messing with your vision gear.

The screen dims and adjusts so you can wear night vision goggles and still see the display without getting blinded or messing with your vision gear. Jumpmaster Mode: Designed for paratroopers (!!!), this helps track your jump, free-fall, and landing coordinates—basically GPS for skydiving with a mission in mind.

Designed for paratroopers (!!!), this helps track your jump, free-fall, and landing coordinates—basically GPS for skydiving with a mission in mind. Kill Switch: One tap and—boom—your watch wipes all sensitive data instantly. Perfect for when you need to keep your info secure in high-risk situations.

On top of that, the Instinct 3 Tactical Edition includes a green LED flashlight, dual-frequency GPS, and Tactical Activity Mode—a mission-ready tracking feature with advanced GPS, waypoint navigation, and secure data options, designed for real field use, not just workouts.

The Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Edition with an AMOLED display—tough on the outside, crisp and clear on the screen, ready for whatever you throw at it. / © Garmin

So How Does It Stack Up Against the Standard Instinct 3?

The Instinct 3 Tactical Edition shares the same core hardware as the standard Instinct 3 models, including options for both AMOLED and solar-powered MIP displays.

The solar version is especially impressive when it comes to battery life—up to 40 days in smartwatch mode, and potentially unlimited GPS runtime with enough sun exposure. We’ve already tested the Instinct 2 for battery performance, and honestly, it’s something to envy—I wish my wearables could last that long.

That said, the Tactical Edition doesn’t bring any new health sensors or mapping upgrades beyond what the regular Instinct 3 offers. If you’re looking for deeper health tracking or full-blown mapping features, you might want to look at something like the Fenix 8.

Where to Buy the Instinct 3 Tactical Edition—and for How Much?

The Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Edition will be available starting April 30, 2025, directly from Garmin’s official website. The AMOLED model comes in at $599.99, while the solar-powered versions start at $499.99.

Now, let’s be real—while the Instinct 3 Tactical Edition packs a solid lineup of features for tactical use, it’s worth asking whether you actually need all of them. If you’re already rocking the Instinct 2X Solar, the upgrade might not feel like a huge leap, since a lot of those tactical tools are already built into that model.

That said, the Instinct 3 Tactical Edition is a solid choice for professionals who need a tough, mission-ready smartwatch—especially when you remember how fitness trackers once gave away the location of secret U.S. military bases.

But is it really the best pick for the average outdoor enthusiast? I’m not totally convinced—so I’ll be requesting a unit to put it to the test. If your main focus is advanced health tracking or detailed mapping, you might want to look at Garmin’s higher-end lineup instead.