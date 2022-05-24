Garmin Forerunner 955 and 245 leaked: Price increase for touch display?

Ahead of the official event, the Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 GPS-ready running smartwatches have been leaked today by a Danish online store. The appearance confirms an inflated price especially for the former, and possibly touchscreen functionalities for both.

It looks like Garmin is close to introducing the successors to the Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 945 models. Actual retailers have accidentally listed the upcoming devices along with official images.

Touch display support for Forerunner 255 and 955

Based on a listing on the Danish online store Loberen, the Forerunner 255 Music edition is expected to retail for 3,099 Krones or equivalent to $445. In contrast, the current Forerunner 245 Music is priced at $350 which means a significant price increase could be underway.

As for the difference in features: It was previously speculated that the Forerunner 255 series would get a bigger model option with the Forerunner 255s to remain as the smaller option. The thicker bezels on the Forerunner 255 may also translate to touch functionality. And that'd explain of the price difference as well.

This picture shows the rumored Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar edition. / © Garmin

Longer battery life, better fitness reporting

The more expensive Forerunner 955 and its solar powered variant are confirmed to boast a touch display according to the US retailer Beach Camera. Aside from the slight changes on the looks, the smartwatch will apparently also get an improved battery life. The rating is specified to be 15 days for the smartwatch mode and 42 hours with active GPS.

Not only the live tracking with incident detection and reporting feature that first arrived on Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker is likely coming to the Forerunner 225 and 955 series. According to the leaks, we'll also see both the Training Readiness Score and HRV Status on the new smartwatches.

Pricing and availability

We will know next month if the added touch function and longer battery life on the Forerunner 955 will also mean a price hike for this model like we're expecting in the Forerunner 255. The current Forerunner 945 without LTE is discounted to $400 from the original price of $600. So if you can't wait: Now's the time!

