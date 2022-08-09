Garmin Enduro 2 smartwatch has hit the market with an impressive battery life

Garmin has launched the Enduro 2 multisport GPS smartwatch . The successor to last year's Enduro brings significant improvements that endurance athletes will benefit from, such as improved battery life, added maps and navigation, and music storage. It is already available in several markets, but it does not come cheap.

TL;DR

Garmin's new Enduro 2 rugged GPS smartwatch features longer battery life and added maps.

The Enduro 2 is only available in titanium variant.

It retails for $1100 but includes on-board 32GB storage for music playback and dimmable LED flashlight.

Like on the first Enduro, the new rugged smartwatch of Garmin focuses on extended usage that would fit in different outdoor sports, even in multiple days. Garmin's Enduro 2 new rating gets up to 46 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and with the aid of solar charging. This translates around 150 hours of continuous usage in GPS mode, which is almost double from the original Enduro's 80-hour longevity.

The Garmin Enduro 2 uses a titanium case while the 1.4-inch transflective touch display is protected by sapphire glass. There are side buttons if you prefer to navigate with haptics. Garmin has kept the Enduro lightweight as the device only weighs 70 grams with the strap attached. The watch is rated for up to 10 ATM water resistance. Users can take advantage of the much brighter dimmable LED flashlight that also works as an optional strobe.

Built-in maps and SatIQ GPS on the Garmin Enduro 2

Along with the multi-band GNSS, the smartwatch comes with preloaded Topo Active maps and SatIQ navigation. The latter feature enables optimized battery life without sacrificing the positioning accuracy. Both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are present, as well as Garmin Pay via NFC. Getting music on the Enduro 2 is also supported through the 32GB on-board storage similar to the Forerunner 955 Music.

Garmin's Enduro gets dimmable flashlight with strobe mode and red safely light / © Garmin

All Garmin's top of the line health and fitness monitoring functions are available here given this is the company's most expensive smartwatch yet. Garmin is introducing a grade-adjusted pace on Enduro 2 that helps runners adjust their pace over varying terrain. The Health Snapshot found on Fenix 7 is also accessible for users.

For the price of $1100 (€1100 / £930), Garmin's Enduro 2 is a big jump from its predecessor that launched for $800 (steel variant) last year. The rugged multisport GPS smartwatch is available globally.