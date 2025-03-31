Garmin has announced Connect+, a new paid-tier subscription that offers users additional software features and deeper tracking insights to its Connect platform. However, the decision to lock advanced capabilities behind a paywall has left many users frustrated and feeling left out.

Garmin Connect+ is priced at $6.99 per month or $60 per year. It includes Active Intelligence, an AI-powered feature that provides personalized suggestions and insights. The subscription also offers an enhanced performance dashboard, an exclusive coaching guide, and a customizable, real-time activity tracker.

While these premium features aim to improve the user experience, many argue that non-subscribers are now at a disadvantage. Disappointed users have taken to social media platforms like Reddit to voice their frustrations, with some pointing out that Garmin previously promised to keep all app and tracking features available—especially for high-end smartwatches like the Garmin Fenix 8 and older Fenix 7 Pro (review).

Did Garmin Break Its Promise?

Technically, Garmin never made an official commitment to keeping all features free. The expectation largely stems from a statement made by Phil McClendon, Garmin’s former lead, in 2022. At the time, he reassured users that the company would not charge them for access to their data.

Garmin maintains that this stance has not changed. The company clarifies that existing free features will remain accessible, but new capabilities, like those included in Connect+, are being introduced under a subscription model.

Garmin is not the only smartwatch brand introducing premium subscription services. Fitbit and Apple have long followed similar models with Premium and Fitness+ models, respectively, offering exclusive features for paying customers. Whoop is another prominent wearable brand that offers pure subscription-based service, including the hardware.

However, many Garmin users argue that the situation is different. Garmin’s smartwatches typically cost more upfront, and the company has historically provided extensive free services, which helped build its loyal fanbase. As a result, the shift to a paywall model has come as an unexpected disappointment.

Garmin is not forcing users to subscribe to Connect+, so the decision ultimately comes down to whether customers see value in the AI-powered tools and expanded tracking insights. For those on the fence, Garmin is currently offering a 30-day free trial to let users test the service before committing.

How do you think Garmin Connect+ will impact the brand’s loyal user base? Will you be subscribing? Share your thoughts in the comments!