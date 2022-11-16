Garmin Bounce is an LTE kids' smartwatch with real-time location tracking

Garmin has launched the Bounce GPS smartwatch for kids. Beyond the security features via LTE, the company thinks that the new wearable will help parents in delaying the access of their child to smartphones by offering activity monitoring and a plethora of engaging content.

The Bounce is the first GPS smartwatch Garmin has introduced under its kids' lineup. It has a 1.3-inch LCD touch display coupled with a pair of pushers on the right side. The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistence which means it can withstand activities like swimming and biking.

Garmin Bounce's GPS and LTE enable real-time tracking and messaging

Garmin's Bounce relies on 4G LTE cellular connectivity. This enables functions like voice and text messaging with available preset messages for kids. But the most important feature is the real-time location tracking that parents can access through the Garmin app on their smartphones.

Garmin also added security features where a child can check in or notify the guardians when the device starts to move outside a set of boundaries. Furthermore, emergency assistance is accessible that will send automated messages to contacts and initiate LiveTrack once activated. However, this needs an active subscription to work similarly to the messaging function.

Garmin Bounce in pink, green, and black colorways / © Garmin

Garmin Bounce other smartwatch functions and price

As regards the smartwatch capabilities, there is a built-in weather app alongside games and apps on top of the basic fitness tracking. And through the app, parents can view different data gathered with the watch including sleep and chores. Lastly, the battery life on the Bounce is rated to last 2 days.

Garmin says its LTE subscription plan won't require separate provider coverage. For $9.99/monthly, users can take advantage of all wireless core features of the Garmin Bounce. The watch itself retails for $149 and is available in green, black, and pink colorways.