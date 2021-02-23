Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2: New updates could save your life

The "Samsung Health Monitor" app has finally been certified as a medical product that is safe to see action in the EU. With this, it proves that Samsung has finally delivered a couple of potentially vital features for the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. This latest update for both watches is widely tipped to be available really soon.

Samsung has just revealed the latest information about new features that will arrive on a couple of their smartwatches via a press release. This good news is much welcome considering the amount of doom and gloom that is in the world right now: that the Samsung Health Monitor app can be used across 28 European countries, Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, and Spain included. If you are unable to access it just yet, do be patient - the app should show up soon in the App Store of your choice.

If you own the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or the Watch Active 2, you should definitely give the app a go. This is because if you have also updated the Tizen OS via the watch's settings, you should then be able to gain access to the digital ECG and blood pressure monitor features. Samsung has already advertised the two features at the launch of the smartwatches, but was not able to activate them due to the lack of certification.

Signs of heart arrhythmia now detectable

To measure one's blood pressure, the two smartwatches rely on LED sensors to measure any changes via reflected light, according to Samsung's press release. Working in tandem with other vital statistics and reference values, it is highly likely that the readings would be rather accurate. The manufacturer also pointed out that you need to calibrate the blood pressure monitor using a blood pressure cuff every 28 days in order to make sure that everything works just fine.

If you update your Samsung smartwatch's current OS, you may be able to make use of the features / © Samsung

The digital ECG, on the other hand, is based on electrical impulses emitted by the watch that cannot be seen with the naked eye. As with the current Apple Watch, this particular feature is said to be able to help by offering early detection of heart arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation. So if the watch detects a potential problem, you can have the results looked over by a medical professional in order to better take any necessary action.

This might be a coincidence but it is still welcome: these new updates also herald Samsung Pay support on both of the smartwatches. The feature won't be available on current Galaxy smartwatches until March 4, 2021, though, but do keep a keen eye out!