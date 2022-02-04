Galaxy S22 Ultra: Can the Exynos 2200 keep up with the Snapdragon?

Samsung's Unpacked event will take place in less than a week. The Korean manufacturer will finally present the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series , and we at NextPit are curious about what to expect. Shortly before the presentation, there is now a new leak that shows the benchmarks of the Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

TL;DR

Geekbench has tested the performance of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs.

The Exynos 2200 will be used by Samsung in Europe, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be used in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be released next week.

A few days ago, we introduced you to a mega leak about the Samsung Galaxy S22, which confirmed that Samsung will rely on the Exynos 2200 in Europe. In the US, on the other hand, a "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1" processor will provide the flagship's power. Now we see a comparison of the two chipsets in Geekbench and can take a look at the benchmarks.

The two processors hardly differ! / © Geekbench / GSMArena

As you can see, there are no serious differences in performance. The test devices were both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The designation "SM-S908B" refers to the American version, which uses the Snapdragon processor, and "SM-S908U" is powered by the Exynos chip. It can be clearly seen that the European version scores better in the single-core score, but performs a bit weaker than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in multicore usage.

However, this is only a test of the CPU performance. That means that other aspects, especially in the graphics unit, have been disregarded. The Exynos 2200 is served by AMD's RNA2 architecture, which is supposed to enable ray tracing, for example. Thus, it remains to be seen to what extent the chips really differ.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be released earlier

Samsung's release schedule actually provides for the devices to all be released on February 25, 2022. However, current rumors give cause for concern. According to Nieuwe Mobiel, the Korean manufacturer seems to have supply problems. Thus, only the Galaxy S22 Ultra will probably be released on the planned date for the time being. The smaller S22 and S22+ are supposed to be released a few days later.

However, we will have to wait until February 9 to find out if this is true. So be sure to check out NextPit, because we will of course report about Samsung's unpacked event.

What do you think of the benchmark tests? Do you think the GPU benchmarks look similar or does the Exynos 2200 perform a bit better thanks to AMD? Let us know in the comments!